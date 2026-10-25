Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Fleetwood Town: Riccardo Calafiori, Christos Tzolis, Bukayo Saka latest

Still dreaming the quadruple dream, Arsenal trek to Highbury Stadium - no, not that one - to meet Fleetwood Town in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

Mikel Arteta's side have already taken down a Premier League foe to reach this point, slaying Ipswich Town 4-2 in the third round thanks in no small part to a Max Dowman double.

The Gunners registered another two-goal win at the weekend too, easing past Everton 2-0 to move level on points with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their trip to Fleetwood, who shocked Sheffield United 1-0 in round three.

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Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: October 27 (vs. Fleetwood)

Riccardo Calafiori curiously finished the win over Everton at left wing, with Noni Madueke at left-back, due to the Italian sustaining an unspecified injury.

Arteta has stressed that the issue appears "very small", but he will almost certainly be rested here either way.

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Status: Out

Type of injury: Quad

Possible return date: December 2 (vs. Arsenal)

Bukayo Saka will reportedly be out for between six and eight weeks with the serious quad injury he sustained in the Champions League draw against Bayern Munich, meaning that the attacker will not be considered for selection until December at the earliest.

© Imago / Paul Marriott

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: October 27 (vs. Fleetwood)

Christos Tzolis was not involved against Everton despite having an 'outside chance' of returning from a hamstring problem at the weekend, and the Greece international is also facing a race against time to make the cut on Tuesday.

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin/Icon Sport

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Newcastle United)

William Saliba is closing in on a long-awaited return from a back injury, although it will still be a few weeks before the Frenchman is available to Arteta.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this game.