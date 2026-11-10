Preview: England vs Croatia - prediction, team news, lineups

One point away from progressing to the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals, England's penultimate League A Group 3 fixture sees Croatia rock up to Wembley on Thursday evening.

Thomas Tuchel has masterminded three straight triumphs in the tournament, whereas his opposite number Slaven Bilic has overseen three consecutive defeats, including the infamous 7-0 slaughter at the hands of the Three Lions.

Match preview

Hoisting the Nations League trophy aloft would not quite quell the excruciating pain of England's World Cup 2026 semi-final exit - which Tuchel and his squad have supposedly now held frank discussions about - but the Three Lions are now almost certain to end their eight-year exile from the latter stages.

Since placing third in the inaugural 2018-19 edition, England have been limited to group-stage appearances in the Nations League - including a brief stint in the second tier in 2024-25 - but one draw from their final two games against Croatia and Spain will suffice for a spot in the last eight.

A narrow 3-2 reverse to the world champions first up preceded back-to-back wins over the Czech Republic and the crushing of Croatia for England, who sit three points behind leaders Spain and six points better off than Bilic's men, while also possessing the best goal difference in the entirety of the Nations League (+11).

Tuchel's charges have racked up 14 goals from their four games - also the most across all four tiers - while letting in just three at the other end, keeping three straight clean sheets since shipping a trio to Spain in September.

Furthermore, England have only ever failed to score in one Nations League game at Wembley - their 1-0 defeat to Denmark in 2020 - since when they have amassed 20 goals in seven matches under the arch.

© Iconsport / Pixsell

Boasting a marginally superior pedigree to England in the Nations League, having finished as runners-up to Spain in the 2022-23 edition, Croatia are now at severe risk of losing their perpetual League A status.

While England started with a loss and have now won three on the spin, the Chequered Ones commenced proceedings by beating the Czech Republic but have since taken zero points from the last nine on offer, going down twice to Spain and once to the Three Lions.

In order to pip England to second place now, Croatia must not only win both of their remaining games and hope Tuchel's men lose both of theirs, but also beat the Three Lions by at least seven goals; head-to-head results take precedence over regular goal difference in a tie-breaker scenario.

The odds of such an extraordinary turn of events are slim to none, and Croatia's current third-placed ranking could lead to a potential promotion/relegation playoff, depending on how they rank among other third-placed sides in League A.

Visiting fans need no reminding of last month's catastrophic 7-0 hammering at the hands of England, their biggest defeat on record in a senior men's international, and the Three Lions have now strung together a four-game winning streak against their lowly foes.

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Croatia Nations League form:

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Team News

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Returning to his homeland with the Ballon d'Or trophy glistening on his mantelpiece, England skipper Harry Kane is now poised to make even more history, as the Bayern Munich marksman will break Peter Shilton's all-time caps record if he makes his 126th Three Lions appearance on Thursday.

Kane will line up in a Three Lions side still missing Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer - snubbed once again by Tuchel after withdrawing from the September/October selection - and Manchester City's Marc Guehi, absent through injury.

Josh King and Jobe Bellingham represent England's only two uncapped outfield players in the November selection, but Tuchel should hold off on giving either man his full debut, as the German prioritises sealing quarter-final qualification before the weekend's showdown with Spain.

Myles Lewis-Skelly, meanwhile, is banned, having picked up two yellow cards in League A so far.

Speaking of suspensions, Croatia veteran Ivan Perisic will also miss Thursday's reunion with the Three Lions, having been sent off for two bookable offences in their 2-1 loss to Spain last time out.

To make matters worse, Bilic has lost five players due to injury since making his selection; defenders Josip Sutalo and Martin Pongracic, attackers Andrej Kramaric and Franjo Ivanovic, and midfielder Kristijan Jakic.

However, the evergreen Luka Modric retains the armband for the visitors and is poised to win his 207th cap for his country at the age of 41.

England possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Konsa, Branthwaite, Hall; Rice, Anderson; Rogers, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Croatia possible starting lineup:

Livakovic; Stanisic, Vuskovic, Caleta-Car, Gvardiol; Modric, Kovacic; Vlasic, Mario Pasalic, Baturina; Budimir

We say: England 4-0 Croatia

The days of Croatia giving England a rough ride are over, and the Chequered Ones head to Wembley having kept just one clean sheet in their last 14 fixtures across all competitions.

A repeat of October's sensational seven-goal triumph is surely off the cards regardless, but we still have total faith in Tuchel's men to seal their quarter-final spot in style.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.