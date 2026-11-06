England squad: Three players who should and shouldn't be in Thomas Tuchel's group - there's no Cole Palmer

England manager Thomas Tuchel has named his 25-man squad for the upcoming November international break.

Practically ensured of a top-two finish in their UEFA Nations League group, the Three Lions are looking to leapfrog World Cup winners Spain to book a more favourable quarter-final tie in March.

Next Thursday, England welcome Croatia to Wembley Stadium before making the trip to the Metropolitano in Madrid on October 15, when La Roja will be looking to record back-to-back wins over Tuchel's side.

Here, Sports Mole discusses the German's selection for the two Nations League games, arguing for players who should consider themselves either lucky or unlucky.

England squad: Three players lucky to make the November cut

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Jason Steele (GK, Brighton & Hove Albion)

A non-playing member of the group that reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in the summer, Jason Steele has been rewarded with back-to-back selections in the actual England squad in this Nations League campaign.

There is no doubting that the Brighton stopper's professionalism and attitude was a net positive for the Three Lions in North America, with the veteran helping Tuchel to nurture a feeling of togetherness.

However, as a clear second-choice option with his club and at the age of 36, there is no plausible route to England minutes for Steele, whose spot could be given to an up-and-coming keeper instead.

This one is controversial. There was serious outrage in September when Morgan Gibbs-White was left out of England's four-game squad, with the attacker's fiance leading the protests on social media.

The Forest sweetheart was the Premier League's most productive Englishman during the second half of last season, yet Tuchel still opted to leave the forward out of the World Cup squad in the summer.

The number-10 role for the Three Lions is already stacked with Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers and Eberechi Eze, with Gibbs-White unlikely to become an England regular - at least under Tuchel - until he is playing in the Champions League for an elite European club.

Can we be honest for a moment. By the time Harry Kane retires from international football, Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be playing in Championship, in a similar fashion to what Jamie Vardy is doing right now.

The 29-year-old is a limited international striker who would be more suited to another home nation such as Wales or Scotland, who would be extremely grateful for the player's top-flight experience.

Calvert-Lewin is fortunate that a certain Middlesbrough striker is struggling with injury, as the Leeds marksman would probably be sitting and watching a second-tier attacker in his space next week.

England squad: Three players unlucky to miss out

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We are living in a world where Eberechi Eze and Gibbs-White are getting senior England call-ups, so it is entirely valid to argue that Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall should also get a crack at the Three Lions' whip.

The elephant in the room is that the former Chelsea man is playing for one of the poorest attacking outfits in the Premier League, with David Moyes's side really dimming the shine of the 28-year-old.

However, Dewsbury-Hall has still been impressive in recent top-flight matches for the Toffees and must be wondering what more he must do to receive a positive phone call from the England boss.

Nico O'Reilly (LB, Manchester City)

Nico O'Reilly has not set the world alight since the last international break, but the youngster is playing for an elite club team in Manchester City and regularly starts in the Premier League and Champions League.

With the ability to play left-back and in midfield, the 21-year-old is a versatile option for England and will feel unlucky to miss out this month, especially given the declining performances of Lewis Hall with Newcastle United.

Yet to reach anywhere near the prime years of his senior career, O'Reilly will surely not shed too many tears over Tuchel's November decision, targeting a comeback for the Nations League quarter-finals in March.

Netting 13 goals in his first 13 league appearances of the season, Will Lankshear is putting up Kane-like numbers in the Championship, striking fear into second-tier defences across the land.

It would be an eyebrow-raising decision for Tuchel to call upon a second-division player, however, the Boro striker's age profile and instinctual finishing ability would warrant a place in the squad.

Unfortunately, Lankshear picked up a slight knock in Middlesbrough's 3-0 success over Charlton Athletic on October 31, subsequently missing the defeat by Wrexham on Wednesday night.