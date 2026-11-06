England squad controversy: Thomas Tuchel explains Cole Palmer absence as "desperate" Premier League star ahead of Chelsea man

England boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Cole Palmer has been left out of his squad for the November international break because he has missed too many chances to impress.

Premier League football will pause after this weekend so that Nations League fixtures can take place, and the Three Lions have named their 25-man squad.

Chelsea attacker Palmer has once again been left out by Tuchel, though he has called up Fulham forward Josh King, who plays in a similar position.

Speaking to reporters, Tuchel argued that Palmer has often missed the chance to impress, saying: "We have enough number 10s and we stick to the guys who were in the previous camp because we were happy with the two and a half weeks we had together.

"We have Josh King as a new player in there, but I want to see him on both wings. He is kind of an extra player and he can play all four positions. I guess everyone is desperate to play for England and Cole is no exception.

"We are speaking now about a player that is not in camp. It counts when you are in camp and I just said last time that he misses too many opportunities to impress."

Palmer was left out of England's squad for their games in early autumn, and he will play no part against either Croatia on November 12 or Spain on November 15.

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Cole Palmer left out of England squad: Is the Chelsea star unlucky?

Palmer has undoubtedly proven more at the top level of football than the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White and King, with the attacker even scoring in the Euro 2024 final.

However, the Englishman has been disappointing for Chelsea for some time, especially when playing against the division's best teams.

The 24-year-old has registered just five goal involvements in his last 19 league appearances against the Premier League's big six.

It should also be noted that Palmer has scored just four non-penalty goals in his last 26 games for Chelsea, and given his poor performance levels, he cannot be surprised to have been left out of the England squad.

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England squad selection: Chance for Josh King and new talent to shine

King has been in exceptional form for Fulham this season, with the attacker playing out wide on the right and in a more central role.

The 19-year-old has scored once and assisted twice despite the struggles of his team, and his confidence will have been boosted thanks to Tuchel's decision to include him in his squad.

Exactly the same can be said for winger Rio Ngumoha, who was selected by Tuchel to play in England's friendlies prior to the World Cup, and becoming accustomed to the national team now could bode well for their chances of playing at Euro 2028.