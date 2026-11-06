England squad confirmed: Winners and losers from Thomas Tuchel's selection including Jobe Bellingham, Josh King, Cole Palmer, Kobbie Mainoo

England boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed his squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League games against Croatia and Spain.

The Three Lions will head into their final two league phase matches in a strong position after taking nine points from their first four games.

Sitting in second spot in Group A3, England are all but guaranteed a quarter-final spot and could still finish above current leaders Spain.

England will return to action against Croatia at Wembley on November 12, before they head to Madrid for a meeting with the world champions on November 16.

Here, Sports Mole assesses the winners and losers of Tuchel's squad ahead of those Nations League fixtures.

Bellingham, King, White among England losers in Tuchel's squad

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Undoubtedly, the names of Jobe Bellingham and Josh King caught the eye when the squad was announced on Friday morning.

Jobe, younger brother of Jude Bellingham, has been a regular fixture at Under-21 level, having made 12 appearances for Lee Carsley's side.

But not many would have predicted his call-up to the senior squad, despite appearing to have taken an extra step in his performance levels with Borussia Dortmund this term.

The 21-year-old has started eight of Dortmund's matches across the Bundesliga and Champions League this term, including a strong display in the Der Klassiker last weekend.

Like Bellingham, King is another player who has earned his first senior call-up after enjoying plenty of football in Carsley's Under-21 side.

The 19-year-old has been one of the first names on Alvaro Arbeloa's team sheet this season, netting two goals and contributing one assist in his nine Premier League appearances.

King primarily plays as a number 10, but Tuchel has revealed he is keen "to see him on both wings" as he weighs up how best to utilise the youngster in his squad.

Ben White, meanwhile, has returned to the England squad for the first time since the March international window, when he was booed by some fans in games against Uruguay and Japan.

Some England supporters were seemingly reluctant to look past White's self-imposed exile from international football after an alleged falling out with Gareth Southgate's assistant Steve Holland at the 2022 World Cup.

After being omitted from the World Cup squad and missing the last international window through injury, White will be hoping to enjoy something of a fresh start when he links up with his England teammates next week.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is also a winner of Tuchel's selection despite struggling for game time at Real Madrid amid competition from Federico Valverde and Denzel Dumfries.

The former Liverpool man ultimately earned Tuchel's backing with the couple of encouraging performances he produced during the last international window.

Palmer, Mainoo, Foden among England losers in Tuchel's squad

© Iconsport / Paul Terry / Sportimage

Chelsea star Cole Palmer leads the list of notable omissions from Tuchel's 25-man selection for the games against Croatia and Spain.

Palmer, who missed out on selection for the World Cup, withdrew from the last England squad due to a small fitness issue.

At the time, Tuchel expressed his frustration with Palmer's withdrawal, claiming the attacker "misses too many camps".

Tuchel is not short of options for number 10s, and with concerns over Palmer's commitment to the national team, he has decided to pick other players who can provide cover for Jude Bellingham and compete for spots out wide.

The inclusion of Morgan Rogers, Morgan Gibbs-White, Eberechi Eze and King has also cost Phil Foden a place in the 25-man squad.

Foden has netted four goals and four assists in 11 competitive appearances for Manchester City this term, but he has struggled to deliver at international level and has not been selected since March.

In midfield, Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo is the main notable omission, with Tuchel opting to hand Jobe his first England call-up instead.

Mainoo was left on the bench for England's World Cup campaign and then withdrew from the last squad with an unspecified injury.

With Tuchel placing importance on attending camps, the reasoning behind Mainoo's exclusion may be similar to Palmer's.

Nico O'Reilly, meanwhile, played the duration of September's defeat to Spain before he withdrew from the squad due to injury.

But he will not be involved this time around after being snubbed in favour of Lewis Hall and Djed Spence.