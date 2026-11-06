Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho addresses Vinicius Junior's struggles at Bernabeu

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho remains confident that Vinicius Junior will rediscover his top form for the Spanish giants in the not too distant future.

Vinicius will complete a four-game domestic suspension on Saturday, when Real Madrid continue their La Liga campaign against Valencia.

The 26-year-old has had a tough campaign to date, only managing one goal and three assists in 12 appearances for Los Blancos in all competitions.

Vinicius again struggled to make his mark against AEK Athens in the Champions League, with the statistics showing how difficult a game it was for the Brazilian.

The attacker will once again be available in La Liga after the November international break, and Mourinho has said that he will continue to help Vinicius rediscover his best form.

© Iconsport / Alberto Gardin/ZUMA Press Wire

Vinicius has struggled at Real Madrid this season

“For me, the most important thing is the team. Never by my own will would I harm the team to benefit a player. When we return to normal with Vini Jr. being available, I’ll manage it," Mourinho told reporters during Friday's press conference.

"I want the team to think game by game, but as a coach, I have to think about the next matches and the sequence of games we have. The match against AEK was for Vini Jr., to give some rest to a player like [Arda] Guler, who had some issues.

“The most straightforward answer to your question is that a coach must do everything to have his players at the highest level, try different strategies, in-game or personal management, and always believe in the player’s true potential.

"A bad player will always be bad no matter how much you try to improve them. A good one has their bad moments but leaves the door open to return to their normal state.

© Iconsport / Maciej Rogowski / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Mourinho insists Vinicius will return to his top level

"The game that Vini Jr. played in Athens - if it wasn’t Vini Jr. but a regular player - we’d all say he had a good game. Not incredible because his team didn’t play incredibly.

"We always expect the Vini Jr. who eliminated me from the Champions League, and that version exists, which we all expect. We must continue working with all strategies at all levels.

"Something important is the friendship of his teammates, without exception. When deciding who plays, the team is above the individual.”

The South American has scored 129 goals and registered 103 assists in 387 matches for Real Madrid during a highly-successful period.

Vinicius had been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal during the summer transfer window before ultimately signing a new long-term contract at Bernabeu.