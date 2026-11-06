Man United transfer news: JJ Gabriel set to agree deal with future club, compensation revealed

JJ Gabriel has chosen his future club and has just agreed a deal with it. The compensation Manchester United will receive for the move has also been revealed.

The suspense is over in the JJ Gabriel saga. Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Barcelona were named as suitors for the 16-year-old gem, after the attacking midfielder indicated that he wished to leave Manchester United at the start of the new campaign.

Real Madrid win battle between European giants

© Iconsport / Cody Froggatt/Sportimage Ltd/Alamy Live News

The three reasons for the split have been revealed: his use during pre-season was insufficient, he feels he should have been involved in the Champions League match against Sabah, and the Red Devils did not offer him a direct enough path to the first team.

Following that revelation, a battle between European heavyweights raged for several weeks. Real Madrid are now set to win it.

The Spanish giants are on the verge of completing the signing of the Manchester United gem, according to Florian Plettenberg.

JJ Gabriel to join Castilla first

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A verbal agreement has already been reached. The transfer is scheduled for 1 January 2027, thanks to JJ Gabriel’s European passport. Manchester United will receive only training compensation, amounting to £306,000 (€360,000). That is a small sum for a 16-year-old prodigy courted by Europe’s giants.

Marca adds that the England Under-17 international should first join Castilla, under the supervision of Jose Mourinho and his staff. His performances will then dictate whether he is ready to play in Real Madrid’s senior squad.