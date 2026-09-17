JJ Gabriel: The three reasons why 15-year-old star wants to leave Man United 'revealed'

JJ Gabriel and his representatives allegedly believe that Manchester United are not providing a clear enough pathway into the first team for the 15-year-old star.

Widely regarded as one of the best young talents in world football, JJ Gabriel hit the headlines earlier this week when it was revealed that he had made the decision to leave Old Trafford.

Man United are believed to have rejected the teenager's formal request for his youth registration at the club to be terminated, but as he has an Irish passport through his father, a move abroad when he turns 16 on October 6 is, in theory, possible.

Real Madrid are believed to lead the race, but Barcelona are also in the picture. Meanwhile, there is Premier League interest from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City.

JJ Gabriel had been expected to make his competitive debut for Man United in Wednesday's EFL Cup clash with Brighton & Hove Albion before the incredible turn of events.

© Imago / Sportimage

Man United left "stunned" by JJ Gabriel developments

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Man United were "stunned" by the player's request.

The report claims that JJ Gabriel and his representatives were unhappy that the teenager only made one appearance in pre-season against Atletico Madrid.

JJ Gabriel's camp also allegedly believe that he should have been involved in the team's opening Champions League match of the campaign against Sabah, while there are also concerns over the pathway into the first team at Old Trafford.

"Manchester United were stunned by the request to cancel the player's registration because they didn't know what led to all of this, yet when I speak to other sources it's clear what has led to it... him not featuring in the Champions League, him not getting enough minutes in pre-season and him believing he's ready for a more first-team orientated pathway, whereas Manchester United still want to protect the player," Jacobs told The United Stand.

© Imago / Sportimage

Carrick on JJ Gabriel news: "The situation is what it is"

Carrick was asked about the situation following Wednesday's 3-2 defeat to Brighton in the cup.

"We have to be a little bit careful on that one,” Carrick told Sky Sports News. “He's a 15-year-old boy. It's more about the welfare, the care and the attention of JJ as a child, really. He's certainly a young man.

“The situation is what it is, but we have to be careful about the exposure and how much we jump on that.”

JJ Gabriel boasts a record of 29 goals and four assists in 32 appearances for Man United Under-18s, while he scored a hat-trick against Sabah Under-19s in the UEFA Youth League last week.

Man United had been planning to sign the wonderkid scholarship terms on his 16th birthday, with a professional contract then expected to follow a year later.