Preview: Bromley vs Huddersfield Town - prediction, team news, lineups

Bromley will aim to end a five-match winless run on Saturday, when they welcome Huddersfield Town to the Copperjax Community Stadium.

The hosts sit 22nd in the League One table in the midst of a slump, while their visitors find themselves at the opposite end in second spot with the division's only remaining unbeaten record.

Match preview

Bromley head into the weekend in search of their first League One victory since the opening day of the season to arrest an early slump.

The Ravens are playing their first-ever season in England's third tier after winning League Two under Andy Woodman last time around, and they enjoyed a dream start with a 1-0 away win over Barnsley in their first outing.

Woodman's men have struggled since, though, drawing two and losing three of their last five league matches and conceding 17 goals in those, largely in back-to-back 7-2 and 5-0 losses at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday and Leyton Orient respectively.

A 2-0 home loss to AFC Wimbledon followed, before they were at least able to end a losing run last weekend, visiting Blackpool and playing out a 2-2 draw having twice fallen behind, thanks to levellers from Victor Adeboyejo and JJ McKiernan.

Now sitting 22nd with five points on the board after their tough start, and having conceded a league-high tally of goals while only scoring six, Bromley will hope to kickstart their campaign with a first home win at the weekend to avoid being cut adrift in the coming weeks.

© Iconsport / AHPIX, AHPIX / Alamy

They face a tough test, though, as the visitors arrive as the only League One side yet to tase defeat in the league this term.

Aiming to put two disappointing years of failing to reach the League One playoffs behind them and mount a stronger challenge for a return to the Championship, Huddersfield Town handed Martin Drury the reins on a permanent basis over the summer and have enjoyed a pleasing start.

From six matches in the third tier, the Terriers have managed three wins and three draws, scoring 10 goals across those games while only conceding four, with all three victories coming in their first four outings.

Back-to-back wins over Cambridge United and Oxford United were followed by a 1-1 draw against Notts County, and after prevailing away at Doncaster Rovers in an EFL Trophy tie, they visited Mansfield Town last weekend and left with a share of the spoils as the game ended goalless, with the hosts reduced to 10 men at the beginning of the second half.

Perhaps left disappointed having failed to find a decisive goal in that game, but with plenty of positives to take from their start to Drury's permanent time in the dugout, Huddersfield Town sit second and will hope to return to winning ways and have a chance of going top of the table with a return to winning ways on Saturday.

Bromley League One form:

Bromley form (all competitions):

Huddersfield Town League One form:

Huddersfield Town form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Action Plus

Bromley will likely remain without goalkeeper Shamal George, who was injured in their loss to AFC Wimbledon and missed last weekend's trip to Blackpool, meaning Owen Mason will continue to deputise between the sticks.

Ashley Charles, who was a mainstay in their promotion-winning 2025-26 term, is yet to feature in a competitive game this season with an injury issue of his own.

Victor Adeboyejo will lead the line with confidence, having scored four goals in six league games since his summer arrival, while JJ McKiernan should again offer attacking support from a midfield unit alongside Kamil Conteh and George Saville.

Huddersfield Town remain hit by injuries, with defenders Jack Whatmough and Sean Roughan and midfielders Herbie Kane, David Kasumu and Marcus McGuane all confined to the treatment room, while captain Ryan Ledson picked up an injury of his own last weekend.

Joe Taylor has come back into the starting XI this term under Drury after a fruitful loan away last season, and he will continue in attack having scored five League One goals so far this term.

Taylor may be joined in a front three by either Ashley Fletcher or Bojan Radulovic and Derensili Sanches Fernandes, who has two goals and three assists to his name in six league games since arriving in the summer, while Cameron Humphreys has returned for a second loan spell from Ipswich Town and may be joined in midfield by Archie Collins in the absence of Ledson.

Bromley possible starting lineup:

Mason; Ifill, Sowumni, Grant, Taylor; Saville, Conteh; Whitely, McKiernan, Pinnock; Adeboyejo

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Young; Balker, Wallace, Bowat; Bronkhorst, Collins, Humphreys, Harness; Sanches Fernandes; Fletcher, Taylor

We say: Bromley 1-2 Huddersfield Town

Bromley have strengthened with League One quality heading into the season but have struggled to get going thus far, and we see them falling just short in a tight game against a strong Huddersfield Town side keen to get back to winning ways and continue their unbeaten streak.

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