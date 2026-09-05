Preview: Bromley vs AFC Wimbledon - prediction, team news, lineups

Bromley and AFC Wimbledon square off on Monday evening with both teams looking to move away from the League One relegation zone.

Ahead of the other fixtures on matchday five, they sit 19th and 18th respectively after accumulating four points from as many matches.

Match preview

If Bromley manager Andy Woodman had been offered four points from a possible 12 to start the club's first-ever season in the third tier of English football, the chances are he would have taken it.

However, the manner of their defeats to Sheffield Wednesday and Leyton Orient will only have concerned Woodman.

Twelve goals - seven at Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday and five at home to Leyton Orient - have been in sharp contrast to their opening two games of the campaign.

Collecting four points from fixtures against Barnsley and Cambridge United, with just the one goal conceded, has now largely been forgotten.

Woodman has publicly acknowledged his fear that Bromley do not have the necessarily resilience to make progress in this league, yet facing the division's joint-lowest goalscorers may aid their efforts on Monday.

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Johnnie Jackson is someone else who will be perfectly content with AFC Wimbledon recording four points from as many matches, a consequence of their dismal form at the end of 2025-26.

The Dons have performed poorly on their travels, conceding seven times to leaders Huddersfield Town and Burton Albion.

Nevertheless, positives can be taken from a goalless draw with Reading and 1-0 victory over Wigan Athletic at Plough Lane.

Across seven matches in all competitions, AFC Wimbledon have failed to score more than once in a single contest, and that will be the big concern for Jackson ahead of a showdown with a potential relegation rival.

Bromley League One form:

Bromley form (all competitions):

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

AFC Wimbledon form (all competitions):

Team News

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Woodman will inevitably make changes to his Bromley XI, with Will Hondermarck and Michael Cheek options to feature in midfield and attack.

The addition of winger Jodi Jones on transfer deadline day is a major piece of business, and the former Notts County star will hope to feature in the squad.

On transfer deadline day, AFC Wimbledon signed goalkeeper Joe Bursik, centre-back Freddie Simmonds and forward Dujuan Richards from Portsmouth, Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea respectively.

Bursik could earn an immediate chance between the sticks, but Simmonds and Richards may be selected on the substitutes' bench at best.

Steven Sessegnon could feature at wing-back and Callum Maycock in midfield if Jackson wishes to freshen up his starting lineup.

Bromley possible starting lineup:

George; Ifill, Sowunmi, Taylor, Mendy; Archer, Saville, Hodnermarck, Conteh, Pinnock; Cheek

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

Bursik; Yiadom, Johnson, Sweeney; Sessegnon, Hippolyte, Nelson, Maycock, Seddon; Stockley, McNeily

We say: Bromley 2-2 AFC Wimbledon

Given the amount of goals that Bromley have conceded of late, we can only expect that to continue against AFC Wimbledon. However, with home territory in their favour, one of the minnows of the division may rouse themselves to earn a point in an entertaining share of the spoils.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.