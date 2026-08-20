Preview: Bromley vs Cambridge United - prediction, team news, lineups

Bromley welcome Cambridge United to Hayes Lane on Saturday afternoon looking to build on their opening-day victory in what will be their first-ever home fixture in the third tier.

Andy Woodman's side began their maiden League One campaign with a surprise victory over Barnsley, while the U's also made a winning start to the 2026-27 season with a narrow 3-2 win over Wigan Athletic.

Match preview

After securing promotion last season with three games to spare, Bromley quickly turned their attention to the new campaign as they looked to make further history, and the Ravens have made an encouraging start.

The relatively new EFL outfit began the season in the League Cup, where they were handed a home tie against Reading, with the contest finishing 1-1 after 90 minutes before Bromley were beaten on penalties, having conceded all five of Reading's spot-kicks.

However, League One was always going to take priority, and Woodman's men entered the opening day as underdogs against a Barnsley side harbouring potential playoff ambitions.

Nevertheless, the Ravens secured their first-ever League One victory as Victor Adeboyejo struck against his former employers to seal a 1-0 win at Oakwell for last season's League Two champions.

Should Bromley continue to impress, their early success should not come as a major surprise.

Last season was only their second-ever campaign in the English Football League as they topped the League Two table, having been competing in National League South as recently as 2015 and earning three promotions in just over a decade.

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As for visiting Cambridge United, they also secured promotion from League Two at the end of last season and will be well acquainted with Bromley after finishing two places and five points behind the Ravens.

The U's, led by Neil Harris, secured an immediate return to League One after being relegated from the third tier in May 2025.

A key factor behind their promotion-winning campaign was their defensive strength, with Cambridge boasting the best defensive record in the entire EFL after conceding just 33 goals in 46 matches.

Their 51 points from 24 league matches at Cledara Abbey also gave them the strongest home record in League Two, something Harris's side will be keen to replicate now they are back in the third tier.

Although they conceded twice on the opening day, Cambridge secured their first League One victory since the start of 2025 by edging past Wigan Athletic 3-2, having almost surrendered a three-goal advantage after the Latics struck twice in the space of four minutes.

That opening-day triumph followed a League Cup first-round victory over Barnet, where the U's came from behind to secure a 2-1 win and book their place in the next round.

With both sides competing in the same division last season, they met twice in the space of a few months after having previously faced each other just once in their history beforehand, Cambridge United won the first encounter 2-1 before the pair played out a goalless draw at Hayes Lane last April.

Bromley League One form:

Bromley form (all competitions):

Cambridge United League One form:

Cambridge United form (all competitions):

Team News

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After scoring from the bench last time out, Adeboyejo could be rewarded with a starting place, with Michael Cheek potentially making way for the Nigerian striker.

Ethon Archer provided the assist for the Ravens' winner at Oakwell last weekend after coming off the bench, and he could also be handed a place in the starting XI.

Richard Taylor was sent off in the League Cup defeat two games ago and subsequently missed Bromley's first League One fixture, but he has now served his suspension and could return to the side on Saturday afternoon.

As for Cambridge United, Harris could be tempted to stick with the same XI following their winning return to League One, although Wigan's late fightback shows that there is still room for improvement.

Harris is expected to retain his back three of Mamadou Jobe, Kelland Watts and Callum Perry, with last season's top scorer Ben Knight continuing in attack.

Jake Eastwood kept 18 clean sheets in 45 league appearances last season and played a key role in Cambridge's impressive defensive record, so he is expected to remain between the posts for their first away game of the campaign.

Bromley possible starting lineup:

George; Ifill, Sowunmi, Grant, Mendy; Archer, Conteh, Thompson, Hondermarck, Pinnock; Adeboyejo

Cambridge United possible starting lineup:

Eastwood; Jobe, Watts, Perry; Bennett, Ball, McLoughlin, Bradshaw; Knight, Appere, Heath

We say: Bromley 1-1 Cambridge United

Both sides head into the second matchweek of the League One season on the back of opening-day victories and will be eager to maintain their unbeaten starts.

After two closely fought meetings between the sides last season, we see another tight contest could be in store at Hayes Lane, with the points ultimately being shared in a 1-1 draw.

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