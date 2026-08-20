Preview: Dundee United vs Dundee - prediction, team news, lineups

Dundee United welcome city rivals Dundee to Tannadice Park on Saturday evening for the first Dundee derby of the 2026-27 Scottish Premiership season.

The hosts are winless in their last four matches, while the visitors have failed to win any of their last three away fixtures.

Match preview

Dundee United initially made a positive start to the 2026-27 season, with Jim Goodwin's side winning three and losing only one of their four Group B matches in the Scottish League Cup.

Consequently, the Tangerines narrowly secured top spot in the standings, only finishing above Montrose on goal difference, ensuring their progression to the second round.

However, a 3-2 loss to Salford City in their final friendly fixture followed, and that loss has derailed any momentum Dundee United had built during the League Cup.

Dundee United have subsequently drawn their opening Scottish Premiership game against Rangers (1-1), followed by back-to-back 4-0 defeats to Hearts in the league and Celtic in the Scottish League Cup.

Heading into Saturday's fixture, Goodwin will be eager for his side to end that disappointing run and secure their first win of the league season, especially as they face rivals Dundee for the first time in 2026-27.

© Imago / Action Plus

As for the visitors, Dundee have similarly made an inconsistent start to the new campaign, featuring three defeats, four wins and a draw - which they went on to lose on penalties.

Dundee similarly scraped through their Scottish League Cup group, with three wins and a draw - which they lost on penalties - meaning they finished second with 10 points, narrowly enough to ensure their progression to round two.

The Dark Blue followed that up with a loss to Celtic on matchday one of the league season before immediately bouncing back by beating Aberdeen 2-0 on matchday two.

However, Steven Pressley's side were unable to replicate their triumph against the Dons last weekend, losing 3-0 to Aberdeen in the second round of the league cup.

That defeat marked Dundee's third straight away match without a victory, featuring two defeats and the penalty loss in the league cup group stage, and they will be desperate to end that run when they travel to visit their rivals.

The spoils have been shared in this fixture in recent meetings, with two victories each and one draw in the last five encounters, but Dundee will look to draw confidence from two wins in their last three visits to Tannadice Park.

Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

Dundee United form (all competitions):

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

Dundee form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Dundee United are set to be without Dario Naamo and Miller Thomson due to injuries, while the remainder of the squad should be available for selection.

Off the back of two straight 4-0 defeats, Goodwin is expected to make numerous changes to Saturday's starting side, meaning the likes of Iurie Iovu, Will Ferry, Panutche Camara and Mehdi Merghem could start.

Dundee are anticipated to be without Callum Jones, Imari Samuels and Ashley Hay due to ongoing injury issues, while captain Simon Murray suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Aberdeen and will be out for a significant period of time.

Due to both Hay and Murray suffering injuries, Joe Westley may lead the line on Saturday, with Finlay Robertson joining Ethan Hamilton and Ryan Finnigan in midfield.

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Walton; Rawlins, Iovu, Forbes, Ferry; Sevelj, Camara, Agyei; Merghem, Rose, Sapsford

Dundee possible starting lineup:

Goodman; Wright, Astley, Bevan, Odutayo; Hamilton, Finnigan; Bevan, Robertson, Reilly; Westley

We say: Dundee United 1-1 Dundee

Dundee United and Dundee have endured mixed starts to the new term, and with both teams eager to secure a confidence-boosting win against their city rivals, we are expecting a hard-fought encounter at Tannadice Park.

As a result, we believe the first Dundee derby of the 2026-27 season will end all square.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.