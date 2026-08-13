Preview: Dundee United vs Celtic - prediction, team news, lineups

Dundee United will welcome Celtic to Tannadice Park on Saturday evening for a second round meeting in the Scottish League Cup.

The hosts progressed to this stage after topping Group B, while the visitors enter the competition in this round.

Match preview

Dundee United recorded an encouraging start to the 2026-27 season, winning three and losing only one of their four Scottish League Cup Group B games.

As a result, the Tangerines narrowly ensured a first-placed finish with nine points, only ahead of Montrose on goal difference, booking their place in the second round against Celtic.

Despite their strong group stage, a 3-2 friendly defeat to Salford has subsequently started a disappointing run of results, with Dundee United now winless in their last three.

The Tangerines have, admittedly, faced a challenging start to their Scottish Premiership campaign, drawing 1-1 with Rangers before losing 4-0 to Hearts last time out.

Eager to bounce back and secure a victory, especially ahead of the first Dundee derby of the campaign next weekend, Goodwin will be hoping his side can overcome Celtic on Saturday.

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However, the Bhoys head into this second round fixture far fresher than their hosts, with Celtic's first-placed finish in the Scottish Premiership last term ensuring they avoided the group stage and entered the League Cup at this stage this campaign.

As a result, Celtic have only featured in two competitive games this term, narrowly beating Dundee 1-0 on the opening day of the Scottish Premiership term before crushing Kilmarnock 5-1 last time out.

Martin O'Neill''s side will, therefore be confident of making it three consecutive wins when they take on Dundee United, who the Bhoys also boast an impressive record against.

Celtic have won 19 of their last 26 clashes with the Tangerines, losing just twice in that time - although both of those defeats came last season, losing 2-1 and 2-0 in the league.

Dundee United Scottish League Cup form:

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L

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Dundee United form (all competitions):

Celtic form (all competitions):

Team News

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Dundee United are anticipated to be without Dario Naamo and Miller Thomson due to ongoing injury issues, while the remainder of the squad should be available for selection.

Goodwin is likely to heavily rotate his squad following last weekend's devastating 4-0 defeat to Hearts, meaning the likes of Panutche Camara, Zac Sapsford and Mehdi Merghem could start.

Meanwhile, Celtic remain without long-term absentee Jota due to a cruciate ligament injury, although the winger is expected to return to action later this month.

New signing Haissem Hassan could earn his first minutes on Saturday, while record-signing Kasper Hogh should start in attack and will be looking to add to last weekend's hat-trick.

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Walton; Rawlins, Esselink, Iovu, Ferry; Sevelj, Tait, Camara; Merghem, Rose, Sapsford

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Sinisalo; Donovan, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Tierney; McGregor, McCowan; Hassan, Nygren, Tounekti; Hogh

We say: Dundee United 0-3 Celtic

Dundee United will be short on confidence after losing 4-0 to Hearts, while Celtic are full of belief after a superb start to the season, including a 5-1 win against Kilmarnock last weekend.

In addition, Celtic have a formidable record against Dundee United, and the Bhoys should secure a considerable victory in this encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.