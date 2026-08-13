Preview: Aberdeen vs Dundee - prediction, team news, lineups

Aberdeen welcome Dundee to Pittodrie Stadium on Saturday for a second round clash in the Scottish League Cup.

Saturday's matchup is the second consecutive meeting between these two teams, with the visitors securing a 2-0 triumph in the Scottish Premiership last weekend.

Match preview

Aberdeen endured a difficult 2025-26 campaign, finishing ninth in the Scottish Premiership standings and only six points above the relegation zone.

Stephen Robinson, who was appointed towards the backend of last term, did briefly improve results before the Dons suffered back-to-back defeats in their final two games of the season.

Despite failing to bounce back during pre-season, with two wins and two defeats from four pre-season fixtures, Aberdeen have managed to get their 2026-27 term off to a strong start.

Aberdeen won all four of their Group A games in the Scottish League Cup, scoring 11 goals and conceding just twice in that time, followed by impressively beating last term's runners-up Hearts in their opening Scottish Premiership fixture.

Aberdeen did suffer their first defeat of the new campaign last weekend, losing 2-0 to Dundee, leaving the Dons eager to get their revenge as they welcome the Dark Blue to Pittodrie in the Scottish League Cup on Saturday.

© Imago / Action Plus

Dundee, in contrast to the Dons, only narrowly secured their progression from the Scottish League Cup group stage.

Steven Pressley's side recorded three wins and one draw - losing on penalties - from their four group fixtures, leaving them to finish second with 10 points, a point behind Group D winners Ross County.

The Dark Blues' points tally ultimately ensured they narrowly progressed to the second round, and they will now be looking to progress to the quarter-finals for just the second time in the last four seasons.

Dundee will draw confidence from their start to the Scottish Premiership season, which has seen the Dark Blues only narrowly lose to reigning champions Celtic 1-0 and defeat Saturday's opponents 2-0 in their last outing.

However, the Dark Blue have historically struggled in their trips to Pittodrie, with just one win in their last 17 away games against Aberdeen - albeit that came in their last match at the Dons' home ground in February 2026, winning 3-2.

Aberdeen Scottish League Cup form:

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

Dundee Scottish League Cup form:

W

W

D

W

Dundee form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Aberdeen are set to be without the availability of Kusini Yengi (thigh), Kristers Tobers (knee) and Mats Knoester (knee) until later this month due to injury issues.

After losing 2-0 to Dundee last weekend, Robinson may opt to make numerous changes to his starting 11 for this one, although Kevin Nisbet - who has scored six goals in the Scottish League Cup already this term - should keep his place in attack.

Meanwhile, Dundee are set to be without Callum Jones (ankle) and Imari Samuels (knee) due to ongoing injury problems, while Ashley Hay is a concern after reporting knee pain following last weekend's victory.

Joe Westley, who also came away from last weekend's win with an injury concern, should be fit to start, and the attacking midfielder is likely to feature behind Simon Murray in attack.

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Muller; Cadden, Milne, Happe, Guinness-Walker; Armstrong, Afeez, Marshall; Olusanya, Nisbet, Mouloua

Dundee possible starting lineup:

Goodman; Wright, Astley, O Bevan, Odutayo; Finnigan, Hamilton; J Bevan, Westley, Reilly; Murray

We say: Aberdeen 2-1 Dundee

Although Dundee secured a deserving 2-0 win against the Dons last weekend, Aberdeen have a formidable home record in this fixture and will be expected to come away with the win.

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