Preview: Bolton Wanderers vs Preston North End - prediction, team news, lineups

Bolton Wanderers mark their return to the Championship with a home fixture against Preston North End on Saturday.

While the Trotters are looking to re-establish themselves in the second tier of English football, their North-West rivals are hoping to launch a playoff bid.

Match preview

Back in the Championship for the first time since 2018-19, Bolton are looking to make a statement and enjoy a season without the threat of relegation.

However, last week's 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Cup first round suggests that Steven Schumacher and his squad have much work ahead.

Posting a goalless draw with Everton and beating NAC Breda during pre-season suggested that Bolton had been on track to make a fast start.

Nevertheless, Schumacher seemingly requires time for his new additions to settle into life at the Toughsheet Stadium.

Adding Wrexham duo Lewis Brunt and Ryan Hardie to the squad in recent days has provided the club with a lift, while the signing of Rangers defender Ben Davies feels like a shrewd addition.

© Imago / Focus Images

Meanwhile, Preston's business in the transfer market has been far more calculated, with just the four additions having been made.

Securing Alfie Devine on a permanent transfer, after his 2025-26 loan stint, was imperative, while Middlesbrough loanee Delano Burgzorg will welcome the chance to kick-start his career.

Pre-season did not go to plan for Paul Heckingbottom's side, who suffered defeat in their last four friendlies.

On a far more positive note, though, Preston defied having 10 men for over 70 minutes to earn a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town in the EFL Cup first round before prevailing on penalties.

Bolton Wanderers form (all competitions):

Preston North End form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Schumacher must decide whether to hand immediate Bolton starts to Brunt and Hardie in defence and attack respectively.

Chris Forino and Gaizka Larrazabal - depending where Schumacher wishes to use Hardie - could potentially make way for the duo.

David Watson should take the spot of the suspended Xavier Simons in midfield.

Jusaf Erabi will be hoping to make his first start for Preston after scoring a late goal versus Huddersfield.

Burgzorg also made a difference after his introduction, and the pair may plausibly replace Milutin Osmajic and Callum Lang.

Liam Lindsay should come in for the suspended Lewis Gibson in the back three.

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bonham; Stephenson, Brunt, Davies, Famewo; Watson, Sheehan; Hardie, Rodrigues, Gale; Dalby

Preston North End possible starting lineup:

Iversen; Offiah, Lindsay, Hughes; Valentin, Thompson, McCann, Vukcevic; Devine, Burgzorg; Erabi

We say: Bolton Wanderers 1-2 Preston North End

Although Bolton have made a number of signings, they are perhaps not as prepared for the Championship as they would have liked. With that in mind, we feel that Preston will do enough to earn all three points, even if a winner comes during the closing stages.

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