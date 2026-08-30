Preview: Bromley vs Leyton Orient - prediction, team news, lineups

Bromley welcome Leyton Orient to Hayes Lane on Tuesday evening for their latest instalment of League One action.

The Ravens were thumped 7-2 by Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in their previous outing, while the O's lost 3-1 at home to Barnsley.

Match preview

Earning promotion from League Two as champions last season, pipping runners up MK Dons to the title by just one point, Bromley have experienced a chaotic maiden campaign in England’s third tier so far.

Following a promising start, posting an impressive 1-0 victory away to Barnsley in the opening round before drawing with Cambridge United, the Ravens were quickly brought back down to earth as they fell to a damming 7-2 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon.

Having tallied four points from their opening three fixtures, Bromley currently sit 13th in the League One table and although they have not yet featured in the EFL Trophy, Andy Woodman’s men experienced an underwhelming start to their EFL Cup campaign, being knocked out in the first round by Reading.

With tough games against the likes of Blackpool and Huddersfield Town in the next month, the hosts will be wanting to kick start a run of form soon to avoid slipping towards the foot of the division and being dragged into a relegation fight.

However, clawing back from a goal down to run out 2-1 winners when these sides last met in the National League seven years ago, Bromley will certainly be confident of making it four wins from their previous five encounters with Orient on Tuesday evening and maintaining their unbeaten home record against the O’s.

© Imago / Martin Dalton

Having narrowly avoided the drop last season, finishing three points above the relegation zone in 20th place, it looks as though Leyton Orient could be in for a similar fight towards the end of the 2026/27 League One campaign.

After an agonising 2-1 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday on the opening weekend, the O’s bounced straight back by claiming a 2-0 victory away to Wigan Athletic, but failed to add to that on Saturday as they were beaten by Barnsley at Brisbane Road.

As a result, Richie Wellens’s men currently sit 16th in the league table and although the campaign is only just getting underway, it looks as though their best chance of success this season could come via the cup competitions.

Claiming victory against Oxford United in the previous stage, Orient booked their spot in the third round of the EFL Cup for only the seventh time ever last week by beating Walsall on penalties at Bescot Stadium, adding to their spot kick triumph versus AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Trophy earlier in the month.

Failing to take three points from each of their two prior visits to Hayes Lane, the O’s will be looking to ignite their league campaign by creating a small piece of history on Tuesday evening as they travel to Bromley for the first of two away fixtures over the course of the week.

Bromley League One form:

W

D

L

Bromley form (all competitions):

L

W

D

L

Leyton Orient League One form:

L

W

L

Leyton Orient form (all competitions):

W

L

W

W

W

L

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Sustaining a severe knee cruciate ligament injury during the EFL Cup bout with Reading, Bromley midfielder Ashley Charles will be out of action for the remainder of the campaign.

First choice goalkeeper Grant Smith is yet to play for the Ravens this season after being forced off in a summer friendly, but having signed Shamal George in July, Woodman does have sufficient cover to choose from between the sticks.

The hosts are also without young defender Deonysus Woodman for Tuesday’s match, though the Kenyan international is expected to return from a hamstring injury in the near future.

Orient also have problems in net with 27-year-old goalkeeper Nathan Baxter picking up a knock against Wigan Athletic last week, while Ipswich Town loanee Somto Boniface is likely to be sidelined for six to eight weeks with a knee problem.

It remains to be seen whether defender William Forrester is back in the squad this week after being vacant from the match against Barnsley with a minor knock.

Aaron Connolly, Ollie O’Neill and Rarmani Edmonds-Green are also all currently unavailable and complete a lengthy O’s injury list.

Bromley possible starting lineup:

George; Ifill, Sowunmi, Grant, Mendy; Whitely, Conteh, Thompson, Hondermarck, Pinnock; Cheek

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Phillips; Stevens, Olowu, Chinedu, Morris; Akhamrich, Obiero, Hayden, El Mizouni, Springett; Kabia

We say: Bromley 2-1 Leyton Orient

With neither side boasting a particularly convincing league record so far this season, Tuesday's fixture looks set to be a well matched clash that could easily go either way.

However, having not lost in any of their previous 27 league matches at Hayes Lane, a historic run that stretches back to March 2025, we think that Bromley will just edge that contest and push towards the summit of the League One table.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.