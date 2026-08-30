Liverpool transfer news: Ismaila Sarr and Yankuba Minteh alternative subject of 'lucrative' £34m offer as deadline day nears

Liverpool target Jamie Leweling has been the subject of a failed bid from Roma, the newest report has claimed.

The Merseysiders are scrambling to complete their transfer business, with Tuesday's deadline fast approaching.

Andoni Iraola's squad has only been reinforced with the arrivals of Victor Munoz and Ronald Araujo, and while Bradley Barcola is expected to join, the sale of Cody Gakpo would force the club back into the market for another winger.

Crystal Palace forward Ismaila Sarr has been strongly linked, as has Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Yankuba Minteh, though progress has been slow on both deals.

Journalist Patrick Berger has claimed that the Reds are one of several interested parties in Stuttgart winger Leweling, who has been subject of a failed loan with an obligation-to-buy offer worth over €40m (£34.21m) from Roma.

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Jamie Leweling assessed: Minteh and Sarr alternative?

Leweling's links to Liverpool have come as a surprise given he has primarily played on the left for Stuttgart, an area that the Reds will fill with Barcola.

However, the 25-year-old is adept at using both feet, and his versatility could make him a strong option across the forward line.

JAMIE LEWELING'S 2025-26 IN THE BUNDESLIGA Matches: 32 Starts: 26 Goals: 7 Assists: 9 Left-footed Goals: 3 Right-footed Goals: 4 Big Chances Created: 10

The Stuttgart attacker enjoyed a productive 2025-26 season in the Bundesliga, scoring seven goals while producing nine assists.

Leweling can at times struggle against a deep defence, and if he was seen as a stater for the right flank at Anfield, there could be teething issues in the Premier League.

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What should Liverpool do before transfer deadline day?

Sarr is Liverpool's oldest reported target at 28, but he would likely offer the greatest direct threat in terms of goals, with the Palace attacker having netted 17 times in the league in his last two seasons in the top flight.

However, his overall playstyle is far more limited than both Minteh and Leweling, both of whom offer more outside of the penalty area, and they would not be as reliant on service from others to impact games.

If Liverpool are willing to wait for Minteh to recover from injury, perhaps the Brighton star would be the best option to pursue due to his Premier League experience and creative skillset.