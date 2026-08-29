Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'finalise' Bradley Barcola transfer as agreement fee revealed

Liverpool have reportedly finalised an agreement to sign Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain. Since the start of the summer window, Andoni Iraola has stated on multiple occasions that Liverpool need to strengthen in the wide attacking areas due to a lack of depth. Barcola emerged as the Reds' first-choice target, but it was always expected to be difficult to prise him away from Paris Saint-Germain. At one stage, there was a significant gap between the two clubs' valuations, but Liverpool remained patient in their approach and have now secured the player they wanted. Barcola had already reached a personal agreement with the Reds, with the move also appealing to the winger, who reportedly wanted a switch to Anfield from the outset.

Liverpool secure Bradley Barcola transfer agreement

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According to The Athletic, the Reds have finally reached a club-to-club agreement for Barcola, with the deal expected to be finalised soon.

Liverpool will reportedly pay an initial package worth £106m (€125m), with add-ons potentially taking the total value to £123m (€145m) for the 23-year-old forward.

The France international is set to sign a five-year contract with Liverpool, while his medical is expected to take place within the next 24 hours.

Barcola made 49 appearances for PSG last season, contributing 13 goals and seven assists despite competing directly with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue, while helping the club win Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

Liverpool could end the transfer window on a high

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The Reds are still expected to do more business in the closing stages of the window, with Iraola potentially looking to add another attacker to his squad.

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Yankuba Minteh and Crystal Palace attacker Ismaila Sarr have both been linked with a move to Anfield, although there has been no breakthrough in negotiations so far.

Furthermore, any potential arrival after Barcola could pave the way for Cody Gakpo to leave, with Tottenham and Manchester City reportedly competing for his signature.