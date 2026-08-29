Chelsea transfer news: Fabrizio Romano reveals 'major factors' Enzo Fernandez transfer depends on

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez could be heading towards the exit door at Stamford Bridge in the final few days of the summer transfer window.

The Argentina international has been heavily linked with a reunion with Enzo Maresca at Manchester City, who could push for a move for Fernandez before the window closes.

Chelsea have already offloaded 13 players this summer, including midfielder Andrey Santos, and the Blues could sanction a big-money departure for Fernandez if the right offer arrives.

Manchester City have sold Rodri, Nico Gonzalez and Tijjani Reijnders this summer, while adding Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi in big-money deals.

Alonso left Fernandez out of the squad for the 2-0 victory over Luton Town in the EFL Cup, and the midfielder may not feature again this weekend.

Enzo Fernandez: Factors on which the transfer depends

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According to Fabrizio Romano, Fernandez already has a verbal agreement with Manchester City over personal terms, meaning that side of the deal is not considered a major issue.

The transfer expert claims that the move now depends on decisions between the two clubs, with the Citizens yet to submit a formal bid for the midfielder.

However, Man City are expected to make contact soon, with Chelsea then set to determine their asking price for Fernandez.

Fernandez joined Chelsea from Benfica for £107m in January 2023, and the Blues are expected to demand a similar fee, if not more, for his departure.

Should Chelsea sell Enzo Fernandez?

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Despite the arrival of Jordan Henderson, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea would pursue another midfielder if they allow Fernandez to leave.

Man City may need to make a huge offer, potentially similar to the fee they paid Nottingham Forest for Anderson, if they are to convince Chelsea to sell.

The Blues have already signed 10 new players, while at least two more are expected to arrive after deals were reportedly agreed, meaning Fernandez's situation is certain to generate plenty of attention during the final few days of the window.