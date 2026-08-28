Chelsea transfer news: Xabi Alonso reveals reason for Enzo Fernandez absence vs Luton amid Man City link

Chelsea progressed to the third round of the EFL Cup after beating Luton Town 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

Summer signing Danny Welbeck marked his debut with a goal for the Blues before Hakeem Odoffin inadvertently turned Estevao Willian's effort into his own net.

However, the biggest talking point from the match was the absence of Enzo Fernandez, whose representatives have reportedly been in talks with Manchester City over a potential move before the transfer window closes.

Xabi Alonso reveals why Enzo Fernandez was dropped

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New Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso had admitted before the game that Fernandez was expected to feature, but ultimately decided to leave the midfielder out of the squad altogether.

Alonso did not suggest that Fernandez's omission was linked to a potential transfer, instead describing the Argentine as a "good professional" who has continued to train well.

"[On Wednesday], in the afternoon. It's a decision that I took," Alonso said after the game.

"Enzo is a good professional. He's training well and I have nothing to say about this. It was just decisions that we have to take thinking about the game that we were playing tonight. We will see for Sunday."

Enzo Fernandez could leave Chelsea: Off to Manchester City?

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It has been another remarkably busy summer at Chelsea, with the Blues having already brought in 10 new players.

Alonso was expected to trim his bloated squad after Chelsea missed out on European football, but the club's habit of stockpiling players appears to have continued, with more business still expected before the window closes.

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, with the two clubs having already exchanged several players this summer.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are increasingly confident of landing Fernandez, which would reunite the midfielder with his former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca at the Etihad Stadium.

City have already created room for further additions by allowing Rodri, Savinho, Tijjani Reijnders and Nico Gonzalez to leave, while Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi have arrived in midfield.

With the transfer window rapidly approaching its conclusion, Fernandez could yet become the latest major arrival at the Etihad, although Alonso's comments suggest that his immediate absence should not necessarily be interpreted as confirmation of an imminent exit.