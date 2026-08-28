Chelsea transfer news LIVE: £7.5m Emiliano Martinez agreement, Nicolas Jackson exit, latest updates today

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Chelsea transfer news blog on Friday, August 28!

As is customary with the Blues, activity on both the incomings and outgoings front has been ramping up as Tuesday's 11pm deadline approaches.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Chelsea done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Chelsea transfer headlines

Chelsea transfer news today: What's happening on August 28?

Thursday was another productive day of Chelsea's window, with three major outgoings advancing simultaneously, one completed, and a surprising incoming goalkeeper deal announced.

Liam Delap's move to Nottingham Forest was officially confirmed by the City Ground club, who announced the signing on Thursday morning at a total cost of approximately £50m, including add-ons that could represent a £20m profit on the striker Chelsea bought from Ipswich for £30m last summer.

Nicolas Jackson took the next step toward Aston Villa by travelling to Birmingham to undergo a medical, with a fee of £65m agreed between the clubs including add-ons, bringing to an end a three-year Stamford Bridge career that yielded 31 goals and 12 assists in 80 appearances.

Napoli entered negotiations for Spain Under-21 international Marc Guiu, bidding £15m for a player Chelsea are asking £25m for, with Guiu said to be prioritising a move to Naples having made eight goals and two assists in 29 Chelsea appearances since joining Barcelona's academy for just over £5m in 2024.

The incoming news was arguably the most surprising of all: Chelsea agreed a £7.5m deal with Aston Villa for goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, with a medical in London booked, representing a direct response to Robert Sanchez's error-prone performance in the 3-2 win over Fulham on the opening day.

Martinez, 33, made 213 Premier League appearances for Villa, amassing 62 clean sheets and winning the World Cup with Argentina, though his form last season was more inconsistent than in his peak years.

The potential triple windfall from Jackson, Guiu and Delap stands to exceed £120m before add-ons, providing Chelsea with the funds to replace Enzo Fernandez if Manchester City twist their arm.