Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta at risk of losing summer signing as 'active' club circle ahead of deadline day

Arsenal goalkeeper Illan Meslier is reported to be a target of Marseille despite only signing for the Gunners in the summer.

The Londoners will hope they can earn another valuable victory in the Premier League on Monday, when they face Aston Villa.

A win away to Villa would further cement the Gunners' status as favourites for the league, with most fans and pundits highlighting the club's immense depth as the main reason for predicting back-to-back title.

Arsenal's summer efforts have been focused on addressing weak areas, including in their goalkeeping department, with Meslier coming in as a free agent.

However, a new report from Santi Aouna details how Marseille have the shot-stopper as a leading target before the closure of the transfer window on September 1.

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Arsenal transfer window assessed: Has Mikel Arteta been let down?

There is no doubt that Arsenal have made strong additions this window, especially following the arrivals of centre-back Ezri Konsa and midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Both are among the best players in the Premier League in their respective positions, and while Meslier is not good enough to start for Arsenal, he was only seen as third choice between the posts.

ARSENAL'S SUMMER INCOMINGS - Bruno Guimaraes - Ezri Konsa - Illan Meslier - Christos Tzolis

Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen on strengthening his side's attack, but though Christos Tzolis could be a strong addition, he is an unproven commodity in Europe's top five leagues.

The failure to sign a superstar forward may prove problematic, especially in tournaments like the Champions League given the best offensive sides usually perform best in the competition.

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Could Arsenal lose the Premier League title?

The key reason why Arsenal should still be seen as outright favourites for the league is that their competitors are either weaker than last season, or are in the process of rebuilding.

Manchester City lost Rodri and Pep Guardiola in one window, and it would be surprising if they managed to mount a serious title challenge.

Liverpool and Chelsea both have new managers, while Manchester United's squad still looks weak in a number of areas.

Arsenal are by no means perfect, but they are the most stable side with title ambitions, and they boast the best depth of any team in the division.