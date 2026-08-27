Arsenal transfer news: The Gunners are handed major Julian Alvarez boost - but is a deal for the superstar forward possible?

Arsenal have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Julian Alvarez, with Atletico Madrid once again insisting that they will not be selling the attacker to Barcelona.

Alvarez was again absent from Atletico's training session on Thursday, allegedly due to illness, but there is widespread speculation surrounding his future.

The Argentina international said earlier this summer that he wants to leave Atletico, with Barcelona his dream destination, but the Red and Whites are refusing to do a deal with their domestic rivals.

Barcelona's offer for Alvarez is believed to be in excess of €100m (£85.7m), but Atletico said on Wednesday that there was a "0% chance" of him being sold to Hansi Flick's side.

"This is not about money, it's about dignity. The player is being victimised, but the only victim in the Julian case is us," Atletico said.

"They have harmed us economically and socially. There is 0% chance of selling him to Barca. There is a campaign of many lies and half-truths. The only one paying for this is Atletico."

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Atletico are refusing to sell Alvarez to Barcelona

In a fresh statement on Thursday, Atletico said: "Atletico de Madrid is open to standard transfer market negotiations when conducted in a professional, ethical and respectful manner.

"We fully stand behind the club's previously communicated position that FC Barcelona failed to meet these requirements and, as a result, there will not be any negotiation and there is zero consideration of an Alvarez transfer to Barcelona.

"Atletico de Madrid trust that our player will understand the decision and will remain focused on helping the club achieve its goals, just as he has done during the two seasons he has been defending our colours."

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Arsenal continue to be linked with late Alvarez move

Alvarez was booed by a large number of Atletico fans before, during and after the team's La Liga contest with Villarreal last weekend, with the forward a second-half substitute.

Arsenal continue to be linked with Alvarez, and the Gunners are seemingly emerging as his only realistic destination before the end of the transfer window.

However, a move to Mikel Arteta's side is far from close, with Sky Sports News claiming that the North London club view a late move for the forward as 'very unlikely'.

The 26-year-old has scored 49 goals and registered 17 appearances in 107 matches for Atletico.

Alvarez previously played in England for Manchester City, scoring 36 goals and registering 19 assists in 103 appearances for the Citizens between 2022 and 2024.