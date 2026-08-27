Tottenham lineup vs. Newcastle: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Roberto De Zerbi could hand new signing Omar Marmoush his debut for the club in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United in North London.

Marmoush’s transfer from Manchester City on an initial loan deal with a £60m obligation to buy next summer was confirmed on Thursday, and while De Zerbi may be tempted to start the Egyptian, he is more likely to begin as a substitute.

Fellow new arrival Savio - another from City - marked his debut on Wednesday with a goal and an assist as a substitute in Spurs’ 5-1 EFL Cup win over Charlton, and the Brazilian winger could be rewarded with a start on the right side of a front three next to Richarlison and Mathys Tel.

Tottenham’s club-record signing Sandro Tonali is set to start against his former club Newcastle in midfield and could link up with Mateus Fernandes and Conor Gallagher, while Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Bergvall are other midfield options at De Zerbi’s disposal.

Micky van de Ven and Pedro Porro both featured as substitutes in midweek and will be pushing to return to the first XI in defence on Saturday. While Van de Ven could partner Dutch compatriot Jan Paul van Hecke at centre-back, Porro may be ready to replace Archie Gray at right-back.

Andrew Robertson is likely to get the nod over Destiny Udogie to continue at left-back, while goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky is expected to retain his place between the sticks.

Elsewhere, Xavi Simons, Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odebert (all knee) Mohammed Kudus (thigh) and James Maddison (shoulder) all remain sidelined with injuries, while Pape Sarr (thigh) is still a doubt.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Fernandes, Tonali, Gallagher; Savio, Richarlison, Tel

> Click here to see how Newcastle United could line up against Tottenham Hotspur