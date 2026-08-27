Tottenham transfer news LIVE: Omar Marmoush move, Cody Gakpo alternative, latest updates today

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Tottenham Hotspur transfer news blog on Thursday, August 27!

Roberto De Zerbi's side are celebrating progression to the EFL Cup third round following a 5-1 win over Charlton Athletic, in which new signing Savio made his debut for the Lilywhites.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Tottenham done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Tottenham transfer news today: What's happening on August 27?

The dominant story of August 26 was Tottenham agreeing to sign Omar Marmoush from Manchester City on an initial loan deal with a £60m obligation to buy, with the Egypt international reported to have been given permission to undergo his medical and confirmation expected imminently.

The deal is structured as £50m guaranteed plus £10m in add-ons, with City having supposedly confirmed that Eintracht Frankfurt hold no sell-on clause despite reports to the contrary, as all payment obligations to the German club were fully settled when Marmoush originally joined the Etihad.

Marmoush follows former City teammate Savio to north London after the Brazilian winger became a confirmed Spurs player on Tuesday in an £85m deal, making them the first club in Premier League history to sign two players from the same club in the same window for a combined fee exceeding £140m.

De Zerbi set the context at his pre-Charlton press conference, saying: "I don't feel pressure about the transfer market. If I can, I want to spend more money again without problems, because the other teams don't spend anything different."

The manager also offered the clearest articulation yet of his ambitions for the project, adding: "I can't understand why Tottenham can't compete with Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal. I don't understand why Tottenham can't spend the same money as Chelsea, Liverpool."

Spurs' summer business has now encompassed Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Jan Paul van Hecke, Savio, Marmoush, plus Andy Robertson, Martin Dubravka and Marcos Senesi on free transfers, with total outlay heading toward £400m.

The Cody Gakpo situation is considerably more complicated than it appeared, with Manchester City having held direct talks with the Dutch forward's representatives and Liverpool's position understood to be that they will only sanction a Gakpo sale if they successfully complete two wide attacking signings before September 1.

Spurs hold a personal terms agreement with Gakpo in place since July and are still considered the leading club in the race, but Amine Gouiri of Marseille has been identified as the contingency option should Liverpool's conditions go unmet.