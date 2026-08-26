Tottenham injury, suspension list and return dates for Newcastle clash: James Maddison, Pape Sarr and Mohammed Kudus latest

Tottenham Hotspur host Newcastle United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening, with Roberto De Zerbi looking for his first Premier League win as Spurs boss after a chastening start to the 2026-27 campaign.

The Italian's reign began with a 3-0 defeat at Brentford on the opening weekend, and injuries played their part, with as many as seven first-team players unavailable for that trip.

There should be some fresh options for the visit of the Magpies, though, with a handful of the club's absentees closing in on returns.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the clash with Newcastle United.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: February 2027

Xavi Simons remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury sustained towards the end of the 2025-26 season, and current projection will see him miss the entirety of 2026.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Shoulder

Possible return date: August 29 (vs. Newcastle)

Maddison had only recently returned from the serious ACL injury that wrecked his 2025–26 campaign when he picked up a fresh knock, landing awkwardly on his shoulder after coming off the bench against Brentford.

De Zerbi has been cautious over the playmaker's fitness since, and while the issue is not considered severe, Maddison's involvement against Newcastle looks to be a genuine 50-50 call that could go down to the wire.

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy/News Images/Alamy

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: September 5 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

The Ghana international has not featured for Tottenham since January, having undergone surgery on a quad issue, and a family bereavement further delayed his return to full training.

De Zerbi confirmed on Tuesday that Kudus "is not ready yet," and a first involvement of the season is more likely to arrive when Spurs host Nottingham Forest on September 5.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Kulusevski has been out of action for the best part of a year with a persistent knee problem.

De Zerbi has spoken positively about the Sweden international's application in training, but there remains no firm timeline for his comeback, and he will again sit out.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Odobert's 2025-26 season was also ended prematurely by a serious knee injury, having ruptured his ACL in February.

The winger remains on the sidelines as he continues his recovery, with a return likelier around the turn of the year.

© Iconsport / Mark Pain/Alamy

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: August 29 (vs. Newcastle)

Sarr missed the Brentford defeat with hamstring soreness picked up in the days before the match, and reports of transfer interest in the midfielder have added further uncertainty over his short-term future at the club.

However, he trained through the build-up to Wednesday's EFL Cup tie with Charlton but was managed carefully, and whether he features against Newcastle may hinge as much on his club future being resolved as it does on his fitness.

TOTTENHAM SUSPENSION LIST

Tottenham have no players banned for the game against Newcastle.