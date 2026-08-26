Julian Alvarez to Arsenal, Bradley Barcola to Liverpool: Biggest deals that could happen in final week of transfer window

With a week left in the 2026-27 transfer window, Premier League clubs are rushing to get deals over the line, and some of the biggest of the summer are yet to come.

For instance, Arsenal have been pursuing a star forward this year, and after missing out on Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez is their dream target.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have yet to replace talismanic forward Mohamed Salah, but have earmarked Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola as one of two potential big-money arrivals on the flanks.

The Reds are also involved in a tug-of-war between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, both of whom are credited with interest in Dutch forward Cody Gakpo.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at some of the biggest transfer deal that could go through in the final week of the window.

Julian Alvarez: Atletico Madrid to Arsenal

© Imago / JOERAN STEINSIEK

Mikel Arteta's side were heavily criticised for their defensive playstyle in 2025-26, and in truth, their tally of 39 open play goals across the campaign is a number that could be improved significantly.

To that end, the Gunners have been on the lookout for an all-action forward that could bolster their attacking output, given that the likes of Gabriel Martinelli - who scored just one Premier League goal last term - proved ineffective, while striker Viktor Gyokeres has been divisive.

Alvarez is the name in the frame for Arsenal for the final week of the transfer window, though the former Manchester City attacker is said to harbour ambitions of playing for Barcelona, and Victor Osimhen has been touted as an alternative.

Atletico have been exceptionally hostile towards La Blaugrana, and considering that they have no intention of selling to their La Liga rivals, Arsenal feel that an opportunity could present itself as the deadline approaches.

Alvarez has shown little interest in joining Arteta's side, and any deal would likely command a British-record transfer fee, but this is one to watch for fans of the Londoners.

Bradley Barcola: PSG to Liverpool

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Having seen legendary winger Salah depart at the end of last season, Liverpool's forward line is in need of an overhaul, and the club have consistently been linked with PSG's Barcola this summer.

The Frenchman was on the Reds' radar before he swapped Lyon for Les Parisiens, but while the 23-year-old cost his current side €45m (£38.5m) in 2023, the Merseysiders will need to cough up more than they paid for Florian Wirtz in 2025 (£116m) to secure his signature.

Reliable reporters have given the sense that Barcola's move to Liverpool is almost an inevitability, with positive talks between the clubs said to have been ongoing for most of the window so far.

If this deal goes through, expect it to be towards the end of what is likely to be a busy week for Andoni Iraola's side.

Cody Gakpo: Liverpool to Spurs or Man City

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Liverpool could also make one of the biggest sales of the week, given the lingering rumours of interest from Premier League rivals in Gakpo.

The Dutchman was a favourite of former Reds boss Arne Slot, and it has been claimed that he is not for sale, but reports have frequently linked Gakpo to Tottenham, as well as a shocking move to Man City more recently.

Roberto De Zerbi's Spurs have been one of the most active clubs in the transfer market this summer, already parting ways with around £300m for the likes of Savinho, Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke.

However, the Lilywhites' business is far from over now that they have turned their attention to their forward line, with £75m-rated Gakpo planned as the final piece of the frontline puzzle.

One complicating factor in this deal is an approach from Man City, who are on the lookout for reinforcements for the post-Pep Guardiola era, especially after agreeing to let Savinho and Omar Marmoush depart.

Yankuba Minteh: Brighton to Liverpool

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Alongside their well-documented pursuit of Barcola, Liverpool are hoping to sign a right winger before the summer transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.

The first name linked with the right-sided vacancy in the Reds' forward line was Yan Diomande, but the 19-year-old opted to join Real Madrid.

PSG youngster Ibrahim Mbaye has also been subject to interest from the Merseysiders, but the club are reportedly unwilling to meet Les Parisiens' asking price.

As a result, Liverpool pivoted to Brighton & Hove Albion's Yankuba Minteh, yet they saw two bids rejected (the latest being £60m) as the Seagulls are said to value the speedster at around £80m.

However, sources have also claimed that the Reds have alternative targets in mind, should they pull away from a move for Minteh due to the fee involved.

Omar Marmoush: Man City to Spurs

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Man City forward Marmoush is close to completing a move to Tottenham this week, as part of the Lilywhites' immense spending spree.

Spurs have already signed the 27-year-old's former Sky Blues teammate Savinho for a fee that could rise to £85m, but they are planning a triple swoop to build a new-look attack.

Marmoush has not featured as much as he would have liked at City so far, given his central role for Eintracht Frankfurt, but his rate of 0.77 goal contributions per 90 in the league last season was better than that of both Dominic Solanke and Richarlison.

The Egyptian also created 1.55 chances per 90 and managed 5.67 progressive carries in 2025-26, outstripping the Spurs duo in both regards.