Liverpool transfer news: Latest on Yankuba Minteh third 'bid' as Brighton's £70m valuation poses dilemma before deadline day

Liverpool have not placed a third bid for Yankuba Minteh due to a gap in valuation with Brighton & Hove Albion, the latest report has claimed.

The Reds began their Premier League campaign with a 2-2 stalemate with Newcastle United on Sunday, and supporters' concerns grew following the display.

Andoni Iraola's squad may have scored twice, but they looked disjointed in wide areas, and it became clear that the club still need to strengthen their attack.

Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola has been consistently linked with a move to Anfield, though Brighton forward Minteh was reportedly subject to two separate bids from the Merseysiders, with the Seagulls said to be holding out for a fee closer to £70m.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has now claimed that Liverpool have not made a third offer as of Tuesday evening, adding that there remains a significant gap in valuation between the two sides.

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Yankuba Minteh transfer news: Are Liverpool taking deadline day risk?

The signing of a second winger was though to be dependent upon the exit of Cody Gakpo, who has emerged as a target for both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

With the transfer window set to close next week, it would be surprising if Liverpool managed to complete the sale of Gakpo, while also signing Barcola and Minteh.

YANKUBA MINTEH IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE (2025-26) Matches: 34 Starts: 26 Goals: 3 Assists: 4 Big Chances Created: 11

There is a chance that the Reds sign other players too, and fans have been critical of the club's hectic approach to the summer.

Changing the squad so dramatically with such little time remaining could be risky, and it may be worthwhile to sign Barcola and head into the rest of the season with as little disruption as possible.

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January transfer window: The time to sell Cody Gakpo, sign Yankuba Minteh?

The Reds have been known to be active in January, with the likes of Luis Suarez, Luis Diaz, Daniel Sturridge, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk all arriving in the winter.

If clubs such as Spurs and City hold serious interest in Gakpo, there is no reason to think they will not still be interested in him in January, and a sale could materialise then.

Waiting to sell Gakpo would also allow Minteh to recover from his calf injury, which may keep him out until late October, and it should also be noted that the winger would need time to regain his match sharpness.

His addition in the next transfer window could boost the Merseysiders and push them towards silverware if they are still in contention for trophies.