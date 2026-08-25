Tottenham transfer news: Spurs gain heavyweight rival and could be beaten to Gakpo by Premier League opponent

Tottenham have no intention of giving up on Cody Gakpo after having their first offer rejected by Liverpool. The London club are said to have offered around £60 million for the forward, but were met with an immediate "no" from the Reds.

The plan, however, is to return in the coming days with an improved offer and attempt to create some doubt within the Anfield club over the player's future.

The situation has gained a new dimension in the closing stages of the transfer window. According to Soccernews, Manchester City are also monitoring Gakpo's situation and have already shown interest in the Dutchman.

The Citizens have not yet officially approached Liverpool, but are considering opening talks to understand the conditions of a potential transfer before the window closes on September 1.

City's involvement could change the dynamic of the pursuit. Tottenham see Gakpo as a player capable of taking on an important role within Roberto De Zerbi's side, while the current Premier League runners-up view the Dutchman somewhat differently: as a reinforcement capable of increasing attacking options and adding more width to the squad.

Tottenham preparing fresh approach for Gakpo, but Liverpool play hardball

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher/MI News & Sport/Alamy

Tottenham's interest carries a strong element of managerial conviction. De Zerbi is said to be one of the main advocates for signing Gakpo and to have pushed internally for the London club not to abandon the pursuit following the initial rejection.

A new offer is being prepared, but it will need to be considerably more attractive than the £60 million previously put forward to get Liverpool to consider a sale.

The Reds' position is clear. Gakpo is not necessarily for sale, and the Anfield club is under no obligation to negotiate over the forward. To agree to a transfer, the board would expect to receive a fee considered highly favourable.

In addition, according to the Soccernews report, Liverpool would prefer to first identify a replacement in attack before seriously considering letting the Dutchman go.

Bradley Barcola, of Paris Saint-Germain, is among the names being considered to strengthen the attack. Liverpool's movement in that area could therefore have a direct influence on Gakpo's situation. Until an adequate replacement is found, the club is likely to keep hold of the player.

New manager Andoni Iraola has also shown no signs of wanting to lose the forward. Ahead of the 2-2 draw with Newcastle in the opening round of the Premier League, the manager praised Gakpo's performances in training and during pre-season. For Iraola, the Dutchman was among Liverpool's standout performers throughout the build-up to 2026-27.

His performance against Newcastle reinforced that impression. Gakpo scored in the 55th minute, after Anthony Elanga had put the hosts ahead early in the match. Joe Willock restored Newcastle's lead, before Dominik Szoboszlai equalised in stoppage time from the penalty spot.

Why are Tottenham and Manchester City interested in Gakpo?

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The interest from Tottenham and Manchester City is not difficult to understand when looking at the forward's profile. Gakpo is capable of operating out wide, primarily on the left, but can also occupy more central positions.

His combination of physical strength, ball-carrying ability, capacity to attack space and presence in the box makes him a player able to fulfil different roles without restricting a team's attacking shape.

At Liverpool, that versatility proved especially important during the 2024-25 title-winning campaign. Gakpo finished that Premier League season with 10 goals and four assists in 35 matches. It was his most productive season at the club: 18 goals and six assists in 49 matches across all competitions.

City, in that sense, may see the move as a chance to add a fresh option to the squad. According to the report, Gakpo would not initially be treated as an outright starter, but rather as a player capable of raising the level of the options available and expanding Enzo Maresca's attacking possibilities.

That outlook differs from Tottenham's, who intend to give the Dutchman a more prominent role.