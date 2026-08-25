Man Utd finally handed boost in left-back pursuit as £38m target says 'yes' to Old Trafford move

Manchester United have finally received encouragement in their pursuit of Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde.

The 22-year-old had previously been determined to remain at Camp Nou, but fresh developments have left him reconsidering his future.

United now have a genuine opportunity to sign one of their preferred targets before the transfer window closes.

Man Utd handed Alejandro Balde boost

© Imago

The Red Devils' pursuit of Balde has received a major boost after the defender reportedly began having doubts about staying at Barcelona.

According to reports in Spain, Balde had been firmly set on remaining with the Catalan giants but is now reconsidering his options after being left out of Hansi Flick's matchday squad against Elche.

The Spain international now has a firm proposal from United, while several other clubs are also understood to be interested.

That represents a significant change from earlier in the summer, when Balde was not keen on leaving Barcelona.

How much will Alejandro Balde cost Man Utd?

© Imago

Barcelona are reportedly looking for around €45 million (£38 million) for Balde, which would represent a substantial but potentially worthwhile investment for United.

The fee would be significant for a player who has experienced some inconsistency and now appears to have fallen slightly out of favour, but Balde's age and pedigree make the deal appealing.

He has already made more than 100 senior appearances for Barcelona despite being just 22 and possesses the pace and attacking ability required to thrive as a modern full-back.

For United, the opportunity is particularly attractive because Luke Shaw is entering the final year of his contract and remains plagued by injury problems.

Patrick Dorgu can cover the position, but another specialist left-back is clearly needed before deadline day next week.

The report suggests Balde has now said 'yes' to a move, so United should be pushing hard.

At £38 million, they could secure a player with considerable room to develop while finally addressing one of the biggest weaknesses in their squad.