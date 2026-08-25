Preview: Lille vs Paris Saint-Germain - prediction, team news, lineups

In their Ligue 1 home opener on Friday, Lille will seek to remain perfect early on this season when they welcome Paris Saint-Germain to Stade Pierre-Mauroy.



On matchday one, Lille blanked Angers 2-0, while the reigning league champions came back to claim a 2-2 draw at Rennes.

Match preview

Davide Ancelotti began his tenure as the Lille boss positively, with his side being one of five in the French top flight to win their opening game last weekend.



This week they can win their Ligue 1 home opener for a fifth successive occasion, conceding just one goal overall on that current run.



Lille have not lost a top flight home encounter in August since PSG clobbered them 7-1 in 2022.



They have also failed to win their last three Ligue 1 affairs at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, netting just once over that stretch.



The Northern French side could start a domestic campaign at 2-0 for the second time this decade, last doing so to begin the 2024-25 season.



In 2026, Les Nordistes have suffered just one home defeat in this competition when netting in the second half, last doing so in a 3-0 win over Lens in April.

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It was a less-than-impressive start for PSG to the Ligue 1 season, but to their credit they fought back and found a way to get a result.



That was the first time this year that Luis Enrique’s team came away with a point in the top flight after conceding the opener.



They could equal their longest winless run in the league from last season (two) if they fail to triumph on matchday two, while they have not dropped points in their first two Ligue 1 outings since 2023-24.



PSG have yet to concede a second-half strike across all competitions this season, while only scoring once in the opening half thus far.



Les Parisiens can extend their competitive unbeaten run versus Lille to 11 games on Friday, scoring three or more goals in six of those instances.

Lille Ligue 1 form:

Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 form:

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

Team News

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A cruciate ligament tear will keep Hamza Igamane on the Lille sidelines this week, while Basar Onal made his Ligue 1 debut on matchday one.

Olivier Giroud and Tiago Santos scored in the opening half against Angers, while Berke Ozer made four stops for the clean sheet.



At PSG, Nuno Mendes will be suspended following his red card in the Trophee des Champions, while Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue are both expected to miss this encounter through injury.



Ferran Torres netted twice to rescue a point for his new team on Sunday, becoming the first PSG player to notch a brace in his first competitive match for the club since Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2012.

Lille possible starting lineup:

Ozer; Santos, Ngoy, Alexsandro, Perraud; Sahraoui, Mbappe; Mukau, Haraldsson, Correia; Giroud

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Hernandez; Vitinha; Zaire-Emery, Neves; Akliouche, Torres, Kvaratskhelia

We say: Lille 2-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Though PSG do not have their best players at their disposal at the moment, they still boast tremendous depth and resilience which should enable them to earn another result on Friday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.