Transfer news and rumours today: Nathan Saliba to big-five league, Bournemouth sign leading Serie A goalkeeper, youngster leaves Man Utd

Villarreal are on the verge of completing a €15m (£12.8m) permanent deal to sign 22-year-old Canada international Nathan Saliba from Anderlecht.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the impending switch, noting the midfielder is expected in Spain shortly to undergo a medical and sign his contract.

The Belgian side initially held out for a slightly higher fee but eventually accepted the La Liga outfit's lucrative proposal.

Saliba only moved to Europe in July 2025 from CF Montreal, quickly adapting to the demands of the Pro League.

The Canadian's domestic form earned him a crucial role for Canada at the 2026 World Cup, where he notably scored in a victory over Qatar.

Marcelino is understood to view the dynamic midfielder as an ideal fit for his Yellow Submarine side, prizing his progressive passing and relentless work rate in the engine room.

Settling into life in the Spanish top flight should also be smoothed by the presence of his national teammates, Tajon Buchanan and Tani Oluwaseyi, already at the club.

Petrovic, Forster get Cherries competition for GK spot

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Bournemouth have successfully bolstered their squad by signing 29-year-old Juventus shot-stopper Michele Di Gregorio on a season-long loan.

The Cherries reportedly retain an option to make the switch permanent for approximately €12.7m (£10.9m), granting the south coast club significant financial flexibility.

Having started his career at Inter Milan before starring in Monza's historic Serie A promotion, the Italian arrives with formidable pedigree.

Di Gregorio firmly cemented his reputation during the 2023-24 campaign, keeping 14 clean sheets to be named Serie A's best goalkeeper before his high-profile move to Juventus.

Upon finalising the deal, he praised Bournemouth's ambition and described testing himself in the English top flight as an absolute honour.

Marco Rose now faces a welcome selection headache between the sticks, as Di Gregorio is fully expected to immediately challenge established options Djordje Petrovic and veteran Fraser Forster for a starting berth.

Man Utd youngster heads to Championship

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Lincoln City have completed the signing of Manchester United forward Ethan Wheatley on a season-long loan, reports BBC Sport.

The 20-year-old arrives at the ProAmpac Stadium to bolster the newly promoted Championship side's attacking ranks after the Imps suffered defeats in their opening two league fixtures.

Wheatley became the 250th academy graduate to represent the Red Devils when making his senior debut against Sheffield United in April 2024, subsequently gaining Football League experience across temporary spells with Walsall, Northampton Town and Bradford City.

Following weeks of unexpected delays, the attacker admitted he was glad to get the deal over the line and step up to the second tier.

Capable of operating anywhere across the frontline, Wheatley is set to provide vital tactical flexibility throughout a demanding domestic campaign.

The Premier League heavyweights are said to still see immense potential in the forward, who remains contracted at Old Trafford until 2028 with a club option for a further year.