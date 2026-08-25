Team News: Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Real Madrid will continue their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Real Sociedad on Wednesday night.

Los Blancos opened their new season with a 2-1 victory over Espanyol, while Real Sociedad suffered a 1-0 defeat to Real Betis in their first game of the new campaign.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

REAL MADRID

Out: Eder Militao (muscle), Rodrygo (knee), Raul Asencio (thigh), Ferland Mendy (hip)

Doubtful: Endrick (muscle), Aurelien Tchouameni (muscle), Thiago Pitarch (knee), Jude Bellingham (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Bernardo, Valverde; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe

REAL SOCIEDAD

Out: Alvaro Odriozola (knee)

Doubtful: Pablo Marin (muscle), Jon Gorrotxategi (muscle), Goncalo Guedes (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Martin, Gomez; Herrera, Soler; Kubo, Sucic, Barrenetxea; Oyarzabal