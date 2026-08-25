Team News: Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Real Madrid will continue their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Real Sociedad on Wednesday night.
Los Blancos opened their new season with a 2-1 victory over Espanyol, while Real Sociedad suffered a 1-0 defeat to Real Betis in their first game of the new campaign.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.
REAL MADRID VS. REAL SOCIEDAD
REAL MADRID
Out: Eder Militao (muscle), Rodrygo (knee), Raul Asencio (thigh), Ferland Mendy (hip)
Doubtful: Endrick (muscle), Aurelien Tchouameni (muscle), Thiago Pitarch (knee), Jude Bellingham (ankle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Bernardo, Valverde; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe
REAL SOCIEDAD
Out: Alvaro Odriozola (knee)
Doubtful: Pablo Marin (muscle), Jon Gorrotxategi (muscle), Goncalo Guedes (muscle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Martin, Gomez; Herrera, Soler; Kubo, Sucic, Barrenetxea; Oyarzabal