La Liga Gameweek 1
Real Madrid
Aug 26, 2026 8.00pm
Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
Real Sociedad

Team News: Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By |

Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / Alterphotos

Real Madrid will continue their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Real Sociedad on Wednesday night.

Los Blancos opened their new season with a 2-1 victory over Espanyol, while Real Sociedad suffered a 1-0 defeat to Real Betis in their first game of the new campaign.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

REAL MADRID VS. REAL SOCIEDAD

REAL MADRID

Out: Eder Militao (muscle), Rodrygo (knee), Raul Asencio (thigh), Ferland Mendy (hip)

Doubtful: Endrick (muscle), Aurelien Tchouameni (muscle), Thiago Pitarch (knee), Jude Bellingham (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Bernardo, Valverde; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe

REAL SOCIEDAD

Out: Alvaro Odriozola (knee)

Doubtful: Pablo Marin (muscle), Jon Gorrotxategi (muscle), Goncalo Guedes (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Martin, Gomez; Herrera, Soler; Kubo, Sucic, Barrenetxea; Oyarzabal

Google Preferred Source
Author photo

Written by

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Real Madrid related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe