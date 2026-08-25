Team News: Tottenham vs. Charlton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Tottenham Hotspur take on fellow London-based outfit Charlton Athletic in the second round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

Spurs suffered a 3-0 Premier League loss to Brentford last weekend, while the Addicks stunned West Ham United by a 2-1 scoreline in the Championship, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

SPURS

Out: Xavi Simons (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Wilson Odebert (knee), Mohammed Kudus (thigh)

Doubtful: Micky van de Ven (fitness), Pedro Porro (fitness), Pape Sarr (thigh), James Maddison (shoulder)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Gray, Van Hecke, Danso, Udogie; Fernandes, Bentancur, Bergvall; Moore, Solanke, Tel

CHARLTON

Out: Kayne Ramsay (knee), Charlie Kelman (shoulder)

Doubtful: Josh Edwards (ankle), Timothy Ouma (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kaminski; Rankin-Costello, Jones, Burke, Bell; Chalobah, Coventry; Campbell, Carey, Grant; Leaburn