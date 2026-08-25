Allan to Manchester City: why does the move for the Palmeiras winger make sense?

With Savinho's move to Tottenham now agreed, Manchester City have turned to the market for a replacement.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Citizens have reached a verbal agreement with Palmeiras to sign 22-year-old winger Allan Elias for £34.2 million plus add-ons, with documents now being exchanged between the two clubs ahead of the deal being finalised before the September 1 transfer deadline.

Should the move go through, Manchester City will address a clear gap created by Savinho's exit to Tottenham, part of a package worth an initial £75 million.

Despite making his professional debut only in January last year, Palmeiras' number 40 represents an interesting option for Manchester City both in terms of short-term impact and long-term development potential.

Allan arrives to replace Savinho

© Imago / Every Second Media

A standout at Girona in 2023-24, Savinho joined the Etihad Stadium the following season and even enjoyed a run as a starter under Pep Guardiola. However, the 22-year-old's status changed in 2025-26, when he was largely used as a substitute.

His desire for more regular game time helps explain his decision to move to Tottenham, particularly with Antoine Semenyo and Jeremy Doku established as undisputed options out wide for the Citizens.

But with Premier League, Champions League, League Cup and FA Cup commitments on the calendar, the Italian manager needs a balanced squad to remain competitive on every front.

The move for Allan makes sense, first and foremost, because of his versatility. Like Savinho, he can operate on either flank, with a preference for the right side due to being left-footed, allowing him to cut inside while a teammate exploits the space created out wide.

That, in fact, is one of the defining characteristics of the Palmeiras attacking midfielder.

What can Allan bring to Manchester City?

© Iconsport / Marcello Zambrana / AGIF / Sipa USA

His unpredictability in one-on-one situations at speed makes Allan a difficult opponent to mark, particularly against well-organised defences.

It is no coincidence that the youngster currently leads the Brazilian top flight in successful dribbles (33 in 20 matches), while also ranking third in that same category across the Copa Libertadores (10 in 8 matches).

With 11 goal contributions in 41 matches this season, Allan also deserves recognition for another statistic that may go unnoticed by the wider public: pre-assists. In the Libertadores, he has made 15 passes leading directly to a teammate's shot. Not every one of those plays ends in a goal, but his ability to generate danger in the final third is a valuable asset for the role.

Another factor worth considering is the scarcity of reliable options for the position at the Etihad. Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki could feasibly play out wide, but are more likely to operate through the middle as playmakers.

Jack Grealish, who spent 2025-26 on loan at Everton and never fully convinced under the previous Catalan manager, has an uncertain future.

That leaves Jeremy Monga, 17, recently signed from Leicester, and Ryan McAidoo, 18, promoted permanently from the academy for the new season. Both promising English talents are expected to get opportunities throughout 2026-27, but remain relatively raw for the demands of Manchester City.

Allan, for his part, had a deliberately "late" breakthrough as part of a specific development plan at Palmeiras, who prioritised not rushing his progress and are now reaping the rewards of his maturity as a player.

The number 40 has been delivering at the highest level of South American football and looks ready to make the step up to Europe, where he could have an immediate impact at Manchester City.