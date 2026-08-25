Preview: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tromso IL - prediction, team news, lineups

Finely balanced after last week's first leg, a crucial Conference League playoff between Brighton & Hove Albion and Tromso IL will reach its conclusion on Thursday.

Before they reconvene at the Amex, one win separates either side from this season's league phase, and both will be buoyed by emphatic wins at the weekend.

Match preview

Featuring in Europe for only the second time to date, Brighton had to travel north of the Arctic Circle for last week's first leg, when their return to competitive action produced a low-key 0-0 draw.

Their next outing was rather more eventful, as Sunday's Premier League opener against Aston Villa saw the Seagulls race into a four-goal lead before their hapless visitors were reduced to 10 men.

Jack Hinshelwood bagged a brace as Brighton made the perfect start to their domestic season, providing answers to some fans' concerns after a summer of change.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler secured European football in his first year and, given the relative strength of his squad in UEFA's third-tier competition, they are among the favourites to lift the Conference League trophy.

First, though, they must beat Tromso at the Amex, where they had the Premier League's seventh-best record last season and ruthlessly dismantled Villa at the weekend.

© Iconsport / David Tanecek/CTK Photo/Alamy Live News

While Brighton are just beginning their season, Tromso are already in the thick of an impressive Eliteserien campaign.

After 17 league games, Jorgen Vik's side sit where they finished last year - third in Norway's top flight, just behind top two Viking FK and Bodo/Glimt.

On Saturday, they followed up their home draw with Brighton by thumping Ulfstind 5-0 in the cup, building more momentum before a tough trip to England.

Tromso have already fought through one qualifying tie to get this far: having first dropped down from the Europa League, they smashed CFR Cluj 7-1 on aggregate in the previous round.

Knocked out by Kilmarnock two years ago, they last reached a European group phase back in 2014, so beating Brighton would see Vik's team return home as heroes.

Brighton & Hove Albion Conference League form:

D

Brighton & Hove Albion form (all competitions):

D

W

Tromso IL Conference League form:

W

W

D

Tromso IL form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

D

W

Team News

© Imago / Colorsport

Brighton will be missing several men for the second leg, as Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring), Stefanos Tzimas (knee) and Evan Ferguson (ankle) are all sidelined.

Carlos Baleba (ankle) is on the verge of joining Manchester United, while Yankuba Minteh (leg) has been the subject of bids by Liverpool.

More positively, club-record signing Luka ⁠Vuskovic made his competitive debut in Norway, and new striker Promise David was named on the bench last weekend.

While the latter can compete with Georginio Rutter and Charalampos Kostoulas to lead Albion's attack, Tromso's front line should be led by Heine Larsen.

Like Swedish wing-back Isak Dahlqvist - who helped himself to a hat-trick against Cluj - Larsen has already scored three goals in Conference League qualifying.

Key man Jens Hjerto-Dahl recently joined Premier League newcomers Hull City, but ex-Norway international Ruben Yttergard Jenssen will still captain the side from midfield.

Former Stoke City goalkeeper Jakob Haugaard was expected to miss out last week but managed to play and made several saves, so Leo Cornic is the visitors' main fitness doubt.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Costinha, Vuskovic, Boscagli, De Cuyper; Yalcouye, Ayari; Gomez, Hinshelwood, Osman; Rutter

Tromso IL possible starting lineup:

Haugaard; Dahlqvist, Vadebu, Skjaervik, Tonnessen, Warneryd; Edvardsson, Jenssen, L. Larsen; Nyhammer, H. Larsen

We say: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Tromso IL (Brighton win 2-0 on aggregate)

Brighton racked up shots but lacked accuracy in Norway, so Sunday's big win should have sharpened up their finishing.

While Tromso are an organised side, the hosts have too much depth and individual quality to slip up on home turf - they will be heading for the league phase.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.