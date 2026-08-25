Transfer news and rumours: Newcastle submit £34m striker bid, Aston Villa eye 21-goal Watkins replacement

Another busy morning in the transfer market sees Premier League clubs continue to step up their summer business, with Newcastle United making a sizeable bid for a Lille forward and Aston Villa monitoring one of Ligue 1's leading goalscorers.

Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer rumours and developments from across the Premier League this morning.

Newcastle submit £34m Matias Fernandez-Pardo bid

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur / FEP

Newcastle United have reportedly submitted an offer for Lille forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

According to L'Equipe, the Magpies have made a proposal worth around €40 million (£34 million), excluding bonuses for the 21-year-old, who is under contract with the Ligue 1 club until 2029.

Lille president Olivier Letang remains reluctant to sell Fernandez-Pardo, particularly without securing a replacement, but Newcastle's financial strength could make it difficult for the French club to resist.

The Belgium international is also reportedly keen on leaving Lille despite the prospect of playing Champions League football, with Atletico Madrid having previously shown an interest in his services.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Hull City have reportedly launched a move for Union Berlin forward Ilyas Ansah.

According to Sky Germany, the newly-promoted Premier League side have tabled a €21m (£18 million) proposal for the 21-year-old and are already in advanced talks over personal terms.

Ansah is understood to be keen on moving to England after making 23 Bundesliga appearances last season, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

The striker joined Union from Paderborn last summer and has now emerged as a key target for Hull following their impressive start to the new Premier League campaign.

Union are already considering potential replacements should Ansah depart, with Heidenheim forward Marvin Pieringer reportedly on their radar.

Aston Villa eye 21-goal Ollie Watkins replacement

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Aston Villa are reportedly monitoring Rennes striker Esteban Lepaul after his remarkable goalscoring campaign in Ligue 1.

According to reports in France, Villa and Manchester City are among the clubs keeping a close eye on the 26-year-old, who scored 21 goals in the French top flight last season.

Lepaul has continued his impressive form into the new campaign, scoring against Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday to make it six consecutive Ligue 1 matches in which he has found the net.

His performances have already attracted interest from Atletico Madrid, Napoli and Como, while a first France call-up could now be on the horizon.

Rennes are keen to keep hold of their star striker and recently extended his contract until 2030, while the club insist Lepaul has no intention of forcing an exit this summer.

Villa could nevertheless step up their interest if Ollie Watkins leaves, with the England striker's future potentially determining whether Emery's side make a move for the prolific Frenchman.