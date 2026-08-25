Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'ready to move' for £34m Brazilian winger to replace Gabriel Martinelli?

Arsenal are on the verge of selling Gabriel Martinelli to Saudi Arabia and are said to be interested in Igor Paixao's profile as a replacement for the Brazilian winger.

Following Leandro Trossard's departure for Besiktas, another attacker in Arsenal's rotation is set to leave this summer: Gabriel Martinelli. According to information from Sacha Tavolieri, Al-Hilal are now closing in on an agreement to sign the Brazilian winger.

Gabriel Martinelli expected in Saudi Arabia

© Iconsport / ALLSTAR PICTURE LIBRARY, Allstar Picture Library Ltd / Alamy

The Saudi club expects the 25-year-old in the coming hours to finalise a transfer worth an estimated £51.3 million, with the player set to earn a salary of £10.3 million per year.

Al-Hilal are hoping to be able to count on the Brazil international for their season-opening clash against Al-Ahli on Tuesday 1 September (8pm).

Gabriel Martinelli's departure therefore appears imminent. Having already brought in Christos Tzolis to replace Leandro Trossard, the Gunners will also need to find a successor for their left winger.

On that front, Petit OM on X, an account often well informed on Marseille's business, reports that Arsenal would like to sign Igor Paixao should Martinelli leave.

Arsenal want to sign Igor Paixao to replace the Brazilian winger

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur / FEP

For their record signing, Marseille, who need to sell in order to raise funds and strengthen the squad this window, are asking for €40m (£34.2m), as revealed by La Provence last week.

That figure is well within reach for the reigning English champions. For their part, the French club would find it very difficult to turn down an offer of that size, as it would represent a significant financial boost.

It would, however, represent a real footballing loss, given the 26-year-old has proven decisive during pre-season and was in fine form for the opening Ligue 1 fixture against Strasbourg (4-0).

According to L'Equipe, Bruno Genesio is desperate to keep both of his key attacking players, Amine Gouiri and Igor Paixao, for the remainder of the window, but financial considerations look set to take priority.