Tottenham transfer news: Mathys Tel ‘desired’ by European club with ‘talks held’ over late move

Mathys Tel reportedly has several opportunities to leave Tottenham Hotspur before the September 1 transfer deadline.

The 21-year-old was signed by Spurs on an initial loan deal from Bayern Munich in February 2025 before his move was made permanent for around £30m four month later.

Tel chipped in with just four Premier League goals in 31 matches last season as Tottenham endured a bitterly disappointing campaign and narrowly avoided relegation by finishing 17th in the table.

The French attacker featured regularly for Spurs towards the end of last season following the appointment of head coach Roberto De Zerbi and made a notable impression during pre-season under the Italian.

Tel also played the full 90 minutes as Spurs fell to a deserved 3-0 away defeat to Brentford on the opening weekend of the new top-flight season.

Although Tel is under contract in North London until June 2031, speculation over his future has surfaced heading into the final week of the transfer window.

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Galatasaray exploring late move for Spurs attacker Tel

Sport Witness reported earlier this month that Spanish side Real Betis had expressed an interest in signing Tel on loan.

Turkish news outlet Fotospor now claims that Galatasaray’s desire is to sign the attacker in the final few days of this window.

It is understood that the Istanbul-based giants have held talks with Spurs about signing Tel and their ‘efforts have intensified’ in recent days.

As things stand, Tel is not Galatasaray’s primary attacking target, as Eintracht Frankfurt’s Can Uzun and Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr are thought to be higher on their wishlist.

However, Tel is said to be viewed as one of the ‘most important alternatives’ for Galatasaray and Spurs will make their final decision over the attacker’s future based on official offers they receive.

Tottenham may give the green light for Tel to depart if they can follow up the £85m signing of Savinho with the arrival of Omar Marmoush - another from Man City - while they are also keen to bring in Cody Gakpo from Liverpool.