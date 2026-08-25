Aston Villa transfer news: Opening Jean-Philippe Mateta offer 'falls considerably short'

Aston Villa have reportedly failed with an approach for Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Unai Emery is in the market for a new striker, with Ollie Watkins pushing for an exit from Villa Park before the end of the summer transfer window.

Reports suggest that Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson - who knows Emery from their time at Villarreal - could be their preferred addition to the squad.

However, with the Blues seemingly demanding in the region of £65m, Villa are having to consider alternatives.

According to The Athletic, Mateta has now emerged on the West Midlands outfit's radar.

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Aston Villa target Mateta

The report alleges that Villa have already 'fallen considerably short' with a bid for the France international.

Mateta has become a target for Villa due to his ongoing situation with Crystal Palace, where he has disputed the validity of his contract.

As per the same report, it is claimed that the contract remains valid and the 29-year-old is tied to the Eagles until the end of 2026-27.

Therefore, the London club have opted to reject the first bid for their leading talisman, the view being that it will take a 'much higher' offer for a sale to be considered.

Despite the ongoing conflict, Mateta played the first 63 minutes of Palace's 2-0 defeat at Everton on Saturday.

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Should Aston Villa sign Jackson or Mateta?

Having scored between 12 and 16 goals in each of the last three Premier League seasons, Mateta is established as a Palace legend.

The last of his 62 goals, which have come from 203 appearances, was the winner in last season's Conference League final versus Rayo Vallecano.

There is a strong argument that Mateta may prove to be a more worthwhile signing than Jackson in the short term, his greater goal threat and physicality something which Villa would lack if Watkins leaves.

At the same time, Jackson is four years younger and can play in a number of positions, while his experience of working with Emery should not be overlooked.

Jackson is also of a different profile to Mateta, and that could prove decisive when Emery makes the final choice between the pair.