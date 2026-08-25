Man United transfer news: Michael Carrick targets three more signings with late spending spree ‘imminent’

Michael Carrick is reportedly keen for Manchester United to sign three more players before the summer transfer window closes.

The Red Devils ended the 2025-26 campaign on a high, as Carrick steered the club to a third-placed finish in the Premier League to secure Champions League football.

However, the 20-time top-flight champions were brought back down to earth on the opening weekend of the new season, as they suffered a surprise yet deserved 2-0 defeat to newly-promoted Hull City.

Man United’s two high-profile summer signings, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, both started in centre-midfield, but they were unable to inspire Carrick’s side to all three points on matchday one.

The Red Devils are now facing an important end to the transfer window, with Carrick hoping to bolster his squad before the September 1 deadline as he prepares for a season juggling domestic and continental football.

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Baleba and two more? Carrick wants three more Man Utd signings

Football Insider suggests that a late spending spree could be 'imminent' at Man United, as Carrick would like to see three more players signed by the Red Devils, who are prioritising a new midfielder, left-back and left-winger.

The club’s latest midfield arrival is set to be Carlos Baleba, who has allegedly passed a medical after a £70m deal was agreed for the 22-year-old to swap Brighton & Hove Albion for Old Trafford.

Signing a new left-back has been an arduous task for Man United so far this summer, and a move for top target Lewis Hall has failed to materialise as Newcastle have made it clear that he is not for sale.

The Red Devils are keen to strengthen the left side of their defence to provide cover and competition for 31-year-old Luke Shaw, who enjoyed an injury-free 2025-26 season but has history with fitness concerns.

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New left-back, new left-winger targeted by Man Utd

Football Insider claims that Club Brugge star Joaquin Seys has now emerged as a top left-back target for Man United, who are looking to negotiate a deal for less than his £30m price tag.

The 21-year-old registered five goals and eight assists in 55 appearances for Belgian top-flight champions Club Brugge last season, while he was also part of Belgium’s 2026 World Cup squad.

Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde, RB Leipzig’s David Raum and Racing Santander’s Jorge Salinas are three more left-backs who have also been linked with a potential move to Old Trafford.

As for the left-wing position, Marcus Rashford has returned to Man United to add depth to Carrick's frontline, but a new left-sided signing is said to remain on the agenda before next week’s deadline.