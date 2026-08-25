Preview: Lillestrom vs Egnatia Rrogozhine - prediction, team news, lineups

Lillestrom and Egnatia Rrogozhine square off in the second leg of their Europa League playoff round tie on Thursday night.

After a goalless draw in last week's first leg, there is all to play for in the reverse fixture in Norway.

Match preview

Having collected just one point from 12 in the Eliterserien, Lillestrom would have had reservations over their trip to Albania for the first leg.

However, despite conceding nine goals across that period, the Norwegian side found a way to keep a clean sheet in a stalemate.

While Hans Erik Odegaard's side have now gone five matches without success in all competitions, they have at least posted draws in their last two outings.

On the flip side, just two goals have been scored in those aforementioned five fixtures, and Lillestrom have not netted more than twice in a competitive game since May 16.

Lillestrom already have some form of main-stage European football for the first time since 2002-23, but they will be eager to secure a place in the more lucrative Europa League, rather than the Conference League.

© Iconsport / Sport Press Photo

Meanwhile, Egnatia may view this game as somewhat of a free hit, conscious that they have already ended Albania's nine-year wait for a team to feature in the main stage of a European tournament.

Of course, Nevil Dede and his team will want to experience the bigger fixtures in the Europa League if that can be achieved, but they would also have greater ambitions in the Conference League if they drop down into that competition.

Wins have already been recorded over Petrocub in the Champions League and Shamrock Rovers in the Europa League this summer, while Egnatia got their league campaign off to a perfect start over the weekend as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Tirana.

With just one defeat in eight games across all competitions since July 8, Egnatia will back themselves to cause an upset on away territory.

Lillestrom Europa League form:

Lillestrom form (all competitions):

Egnatia Rrogozhine Europa League form:

Egnatia Rrogozhine form (all competitions):

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Team News

With Lillestrom having conceded fewer goals across the last two matches, Odegaard is likely to make minimal changes to his team.

Sturla Ottesen got the nod over Frederik Elkaer at left-back in the first leg, and may keep his position for this contest.

Although Eric Kitolano made another brief substitute outing after recovering from a broken leg, the playmaker will remain among the replacements for this contest.

Meanwhile, Egnatia are able to call upon Edison Ndreca, the left-back having served a one-match ban.

However, Ibrahim Diabate is expected to feature in central midfield after Fernando Mederios sustained an injury during the closing minutes of the first leg.

Lillestrom possible starting lineup:

Dahlberg; Ranger, Foss, Gabrielsen, Ottesen; Ibrahimaj, Krygard, Nyheim; Paintsil, Gulbrandsen, Va

Egnatia Rrogozhine possible starting lineup:

Dajsinani; Smajli, Bitri, Sota, Ndreca; Loukili, Aleksi, Diabate; Albanese; Gruda, Adjessa

We say: Lillestrom 2-1 Egnatia Rrogozhine (Lillestrom to win 2-1 on aggregate)

With both teams likely to be content with the outcome of the first leg, we expect more attacking intent in this contest. While Egnatia have shown in recent weeks that they are capable of making matches competitive against superior opposition, Lillestrom get the nod with us on home territory in a hard-fought encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.