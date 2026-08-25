Preview: Omonia vs Sint-Truiden - prediction, team news, lineups

Omonia and Sint-Truiden meet in the second leg of their Europa League playoff round tie on Thursday evening.

The visitors hold the advantage having secured a 1-0 victory from the opening fixture in Belgium.

Match preview

Having reached the last 24 of the Conference League in each of the last two seasons, Omonia are desperate to test themselves in the Europa League this season.

Incredibly, they are yet to score or concede more than once in any of their five European qualifying games since July 22.

However, the Cypriot giants did succumb to a 1-0 defeat in the first leg, the decisive goal being scored by Shogo Taniguchi in the 94th minute.

That emphasised how closely-matched these two teams are, and Henning Berg will remain optimistic that his team can turn things around at the GSP Stadium.

With home victories over the likes of Rapid Vienna, Wolfsberger AC and Dynamo Kiev since the start of 2024-25, Omonia have history of performing in front of their own supporters.

As far as STVV are concerned, they are trying to take advantage of last season's surprise third-placed finish in the Belgian top flight.

Frederic De Meyer would have been relieved to see his side secure a win and clean sheet in the first leg, a result of posting two draws on the domestic front.

St-Truiden had previously recorded a 3-3 scoreline at Cercle Brugge before finding a way to nullify Omonia in the first leg.

De Meyer may have concerns that St-Truiden have only registered one away win in six competitive games, that coming at KV Mechelen on April 26.

Omonia Europa League form:

Omonia form (all competitions):

Sint-Truiden Europa League form:

Sint-Truiden form (all competitions):

Team News

Despite defeat in the first leg, Berg may be prepared to select the same Omonia starting lineup.

If changes come under consideration, Anastasios Chatzigiovanis and Andronikos Kakoullis will be in line for opportunities on the left flank and down the middle of the attack.

Meanwhile, Samed Bazdar is pushing for an opportunity as the STVV number nine having replaced Frederic Soelle Soelle at half time of the first leg.

New signing Bazdar was making his debut having featured on one occasion for Bosnia-Herzegovina at the World Cup.

Fitness depending, Arbnor Muja - who contributed six goals and two assists last season - could get the nod over Kaito Matsuzawa on the right wing.

Omonia possible starting lineup:

Fabiano; Duverne, Coulibaly, Panagiotou, Balkovec; Maric, Andreou; Costa, Tankovic, Montnor; Diony

Sint-Truiden possible starting lineup:

Kokubo; Vanwesemael, Taniguchi, Musliu, Pupe; Ishiwatari, Sissako; Muja, Merlen, Sebaoui; Bazdar

We say: Omonia 1-1 Sint-Truiden (Sint-Truiden to win 2-1 on aggregate)

With goals having been few and far between in Omonia's European games this season, we expect no different here. Nevertheless, that may benefit Sint-Truiden, who we feel have enough quality to avoid going behind in the tie and to grind out a result that books their place in the League Phase.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.