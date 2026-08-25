Barcelona transfer news: Key issues to resolve as transfer window deadline approaches

The European football transfer window is entering its final stretch, but Barcelona still have a number of issues to resolve. The market closes on September 1, but the Catalan club still has matters to finalise, both in terms of arrivals and departures.

One of the main unknowns concerns the centre-forward position. Following Robert Lewandowski's departure, Barcelona began the search for a new number 9 and made Julian Alvarez their absolute priority.

However, Atletico Madrid played hardball and did not authorise the player's transfer, leaving his future still up in the air. The atmosphere between the Argentinian and the Atletico Madrid supporters is dreadful, and the saga continues.

Several names have been mentioned and speculated as possible replacements for Lewandowski: Lautaro Martinez, Ayoze Perez, Georges Mikautadze, Nicolo Tresoldi and Luis Suarez, among others.

However, none of them are expected to be signed by the club. Deco has already confirmed that a forward will arrive, but has yet to give any indication of who that player might be.

It is also worth noting that forward Ferran Torres has left the club. The Spaniard, who scored the winning goal in this year's Club World Cup, was transferred to Paris Saint-Germain.

Defence also a concern in Barcelona's transfer plans

© Iconsport / Spada/LaPresse

As well as a centre-forward, Barcelona are also looking for a centre-back. Defence had taken a back seat after the club ruled out a move for Alessandro Bastoni; however, the club never entirely dismissed the possibility of signing a defender.

Now, with a number of likely departures, the subject has resurfaced. With only a few days left before the window closes, the club is racing against time to announce a new signing for the position. According to Marca, the club's plan is to invest in a centre-back who can also operate at left-back.

Departures also raising questions at Barcelona

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It is not just incoming transfers causing uncertainty. Departures also remain unclear for the Spanish club. Marc Casado is one of the players not in Hansi Flick's plans and needs to find a new club.

His agent, Jorge Mendes, is already working on his transfer and assessing the offers coming in. The most lucrative proposals are coming from Saudi Arabia, but the player would prefer to stay in Europe. A new destination is expected to be confirmed soon.

Beyond his case, two further potential departures have emerged in the last few hours. Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde could both be sold. Both players had wanted to stay at Barcelona, but appear to have had a change of heart in recent days.

Balde, in fact, was left out of the squad for the LaLiga opener against Elche. The player currently has three offers on the table, the most significant coming from Manchester United.