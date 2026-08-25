Enzo Fernandez to Man City: Citizens set for 'major decision' to pull off sensational purchase of Chelsea vice captain

Manchester City are said to be on the verge of making a substantial formal bid for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez within the next few hours.

The 25-year-old Argentine, who joined Stamford Bridge in 2023, has quickly become an integral part of the squad in West London.

Nonetheless, questions surrounding his long-term prospects at the club have grown in recent weeks.

With City boss Enzo Maresca in search of a dependable replacement for the departed Rodri, the reigning champions are poised to challenge Chelsea’s determination to keep Fernandez.

The high-profile transfer now stands at a crucial juncture as both clubs engage in discussions to reach an agreement before the closure of the summer transfer window.

City ‘prepare’ formal offer for Chelsea’s Fernandez

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According to Argentine source TyC Sports, as reported by Sport Witness, the Manchester club is meticulously crafting a substantial bid estimated at around £103m.

However, even with their readiness to fork out such a remarkable sum, this initial offer falls considerably short of Chelsea’s £120m valuation.

The Blues are believed to be extremely hesitant to part with a key player at this late juncture and will only entertain a transfer if their steep asking price is met.

City officials are said to be prepared to enhance their financial proposal further to secure their top midfield target this month.

The player in question is reportedly keen on a new opportunity, which could ultimately aid in facilitating a smoother process during the intricate negotiations.

Will Alonso lose Chelsea’s midfield maestro?

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The eye-watering £120m demand offers Chelsea crucial security as they race against the clock to seek out suitable replacements in the closing days of the transfer window.

Xabi Alonso has recently stoked the flames of speculation by leaving the South American playmaker out of his starting XI before the Blues' eventual 3-2 triumph over Fulham.

When asked about the possibility of departures, the Spanish manager intriguingly indicated that he no longer finds surprises in football, suggesting that anything could happen.

Should Manchester City finally make their expected bid, Chelsea’s decision-makers will be faced with a monumental choice regarding the future of their star player.