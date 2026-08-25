Chelsea lineup vs. Luton: Predicted XI for EFL Cup second-round tie

Chelsea are set to be without at least two players for Thursday’s EFL Cup second-round clash with Luton Town at Stamford Bridge.

Summer signing Jordan Henderson is still recovering from a wrist injury sustained at the 2026 World Cup, while new forward Emmanuel Emegha (hamstring) is also sidelined.

Moises Caicedo and new recruit Marco Palestra both missed Chelsea’s 3-2 Premier League win at Fulham on Monday after picking up injuries in training, but both players could be in a position to return to the matchday squad against Luton. Aaron Anselmino (hamstring) will also be assessed.

If fit, Palestra could be one of five Chelsea players to make their full debut along with goalkeeper Mike Penders, left-back Pep Chavarria, midfielder Valentin Barco, winger Geovany Quenda and striker Danny Welbeck.

It remains to be seen whether midfielder Enzo Fernandez will be considered for selection on Thursday. The Argentine made a substitute appearance against Fulham but he continues to be linked with a big-money transfer to Manchester City.

Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and Joao Pedro all starred in the Blues’ win at Fulham, but head coach Xabi Alonso is expected to rotate his side and could rest the trio of attackers, with Quenda, Estevao Willian, Jamie Gittens and Pedro Neto all set to battle for a start alongside Welbeck.

Wesley Fofana is available for selection after serving a one-game ban carried over from last season, and he could feature in a three-man defence with Josh Acheampong and either Levi Colwill or Maxence Lacroix.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Penders; Acheampong, Lacroix, Fofana; Palestra, Lavia, Barco, Chavarria; Neto, Estevao; Welbeck