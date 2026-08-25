Spurs injury news: James Maddison update provided by Roberto De Zerbi ahead of EFL Cup tie

Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi has revealed that James Maddison will miss Wednesday's EFL Cup tie against Charlton Athletic.

Having missed all but a few minutes of the 2025-26 campaign with a serious knee injury, the playmaker is eager to make an impression under the Italian.

Maddison was limited to just a 45-minute outing in one friendly across pre-season, but he was still selected in the squad for Saturday's Premier League opener with Brentford.

The England international was introduced as a 68th-minute substitute as Spurs succumbed to a 3-0 defeat to the Bees.

However, the 29-year-old landed awkwardly on his shoulder during that outing and required treatment.

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Maddison to miss EFL Cup tie

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday ahead of facing the Championship surprise package, De Zerbi acknowledged that no risks would be taken on Morrison against Charlton.

He told reporters: "Maddison suffered a small injury in his shoulder".

The development is a blow to the former Leicester City star, who would have been hoping to make his first Spurs start since the end of 2024-25.

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Spurs to welcome back star players for Charlton game

On a positive note, De Zerbi has revealed that Pedro Porro and Micky van de Ven are in line to earn minutes.

De Zerbi has stated that the Spain and Netherlands internationals will be named on the substitutes' bench.

Neither player earned any minutes across pre-season, and the hope will be that they can at least build up their fitness with outings in the second half at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Mohammed Kudus will again miss out, however, with De Zerbi saying that the Ghana star is "not yet ready" to make his return from a long-term thigh injury.