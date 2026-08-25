Preview: FK Baumit Jablonec vs Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

FK Baumit Jablonec welcome Rangers to Stadion Strelnice on Thursday for the second leg of their Conference League playoff qualifying round clash.

The hosts must overturn a one-goal deficit if they are to book their place in the league phase, after Thursday's visitors won 1-0 in Scotland last week.

Match preview

FK Baumit Jablonec disappointingly started the 2026-27 season with a 3-2 defeat to NK Varazdin in the first leg of their Conference League second round tie.

Lubos Kozel's side managed to immediately bounce back with a 2-1 win in their opening Czech First League fixture against Sigma Olomouc, and that marked the start of a superb winning run.

Jablonec subsequently overturned the first-leg defeat to Varazdin with a 2-0 second-leg win, followed by two wins in the league and a 3-1 aggregate victory over Rigas Futbola Skola in the Conference League third qualifying round.

Jablonec's winning streak came to an end in last week's visit to Ibrox, when Ryan Don Naderi's 50th-minute goal sealed a 1-0 victory for Rangers, leaving Kozel's side trailing in the tie.

Jablonec will look back and draw confidence from overturning their second round tie against Varazdin with a victory at home, but Rangers are a significantly tougher opposition.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Despite only securing a 1-0 first-leg triumph, Rangers' quality was evident throughout the meeting, holding 57% of the ball and taking 13 shots to Jablonec's five, while the Gers also created five big chances.

Rangers did have to defend a Jablonec siege late in the match following Cameron Devlin's 74th-minute dismissal, but the Gers managed to hold out to secure just their second win under new manager Derek McInnes.

McInnes, who joined from Hearts over the summer, experienced a lacklustre start to life at Ibrox, recording two draws and two defeats in his first four matches at the helm, including their Europa League elimination.

Rangers finally got off the mark under McInnes with a much-needed win against St Mirren in the Scottish League Cup, recording a fantastic 5-1 triumph, and that was followed up with the first-leg win against Jablonec.

Hoping to extend that winning streak and book their place in the Conference League league phase, Rangers will be looking to assert their dominance over Jablonec and put the tie to bed.

Rangers will have to overcome their miserable recent away record in Europe if they are to secure their place in the league phase, having lost all of their last seven European fixtures on the road.

FK Baumit Jablonec Conference League form:

L

W

W

W

L

FK Baumit Jablonec form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

W

L

Rangers Conference League form:

Rangers form (all competitions):

D

L

L

D

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Kevin-Prince Milla remains unavailable for Jablonec due to injury, while Nassim Innocenti is a doubt due to a knock.

Despite losing in the first-leg, Kozel will take encouragement from a one-goal defeat, and the manager may opt to name a similar side on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Youssef Chermiti, Ben Godfrey and Jose Cifuentes are unavailable for Rangers due to ongoing injury problems.

Devlin will also be unavailable for selection after his first-leg dismissal, meaning an unchanged midfield of Vanja Dragojevic, Dan Neil and Tochi Chukwuani should start.

Naderi scored the decisive goal in the first leg and could keep his place in attack, alongside Daisuke Yokota and Djeidi Gassama.

FK Baumit Jablonec possible starting lineup:

Hanus; Cedidla, Tekijaski, Pavlovic, Slama; Sedlacek, Nebyla; Chanturishvili, Suchan, Polidar; Jawo

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Pandur; Sterling, Fernandez, Makhanya, Penrice; Dragojevic, Neil, Chukwuani; Yokota, Naderi, Gassama

We say: FK Baumit Jablonec 0-2 Rangers

Rangers were the stronger side in the first leg, and despite their disastrous away record in Europe, we expect the Gers to assert their dominance and secure the victory on Thursday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.