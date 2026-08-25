Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Crytal Palace clash: Jeremy Doku, Elliot Anderson latest

Manchester City travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in their first Premier League away game of the 2026-27 season on Friday night.

Enzo Maresca made a winning start to life as the new Citizens boss last weekend, as his team came from behind to secure a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium.

City can momentarily climb to the top of the Premier League table with a win over the Eagles, but they will not be at full strength for their trip to South London.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the fixture with Palace.

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Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: September 13 (vs. Man United)

Jeremy Doku has been ruled out for two to three weeks by Maresca after aggregating a calf issue in the Community Shield loss to Arsenal a fortnight ago, forcing him to miss the win over Bournemouth.

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Status: Available

Type of issue: Knock

Available for: August 28 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Elliot Anderson came off in the second half against Bournemouth as a precautionary measure after sustaining a knock. Maresca allayed injury fears post-match and Man City’s club-record signing is expected to feature against Palace.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this match.