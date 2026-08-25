Chelsea injury, suspension news and return dates for Luton EFL Cup clash: Caicedo, Henderson, Palestra, Fofana latest

Chelsea will be looking to make it two wins out of two at the start of the 2026-27 season when they welcome Luton Town to Stamford Bridge for an EFL Cup second-round tie on Thursday night.

The Xabi Alonso era began on Monday when the Blues collected all three points in their first Premier League match courtesy of a 3-2 victory away against Fulham.

Last season’s EFL Cup semi-finalists now have just three days to prepare for their next fixture and will hope to welcome back a few star names to their squad.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the fixture with Jack Wilshere’s Luton.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Wrist

Possible return date: September 6, (vs. Arsenal)

Jordan Henderson is still recovering from a wrist injury that he suffered at the 2026 World Cup with England, and the midfield summer signing is not expected to return until next month.

Emmanuel Emegha

© Iconsport / Dennis Agyeman / AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: August 30 (vs. Brighton)

Emmanuel Emegha has returned to training for Chelsea after recovering from a hamstring injury, but Thursday's match will come too soon for the forward.

© Iconsport / Alamy

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: August 27 (vs. Luton Town)

Moises Caicedo was a surprise absentee from the Chelsea side that beat Fulham on Monday, with Alonso revealing after the game that the midfielder picked up an injury in training.

The 24-year-old's issue is not serious, though, and he could be in a position to return to the matchday squad on Thursday.

© Imago / SPI

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: August 27 (vs. Luton Town)

Marco Palestra also missed Chelsea's win over Fulham after picking up an injury in training, but like Caicedo, the summer signing could be ready to return to the matchday squad for the clash against Luton as he pushes to make his competitive debut for the club.

© Imago / RHR-Foto

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: August 27 (vs. Luton Town)

Aaron Anselmino has been dealing with a hamstring injury and the midfielder is currently a doubt ahead of the clash with Luton.

CHELSEA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Chelsea have no suspended players for this match, with defender Wesley Fofana - who was sent off in the final game of the 2025-26 campaign against Sunderland - available for selection after serving a one-match ban.